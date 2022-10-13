Mike Jackson still just fighting for “shits and giggles”, but confident he’ll KO Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62: “Everyone knows I’m coming for the knockout”

UFC President Dana White says Alexander Volkanovski will be getting the next shot at the UFC lightweight title. In the main event of UFC 280, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev in a very intriguing matchup. Also on the pay-per-view card is a lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot with many thinking the winner would get the next title shot. However, Dana White revealed to Barstool Sports on Monday that Volkanovski will get the next crack at 155lbs gold.

5 HOURS AGO