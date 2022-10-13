ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Textron Aviation today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Exclusive Jets, LLC, operating as flyExclusive, for up to 14 additional Cessna Citation business jets. flyExclusive has agreed to purchase eight Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft to be delivered in 2024, and up to six Citation Longitudes, with initial deliveries of the first two Longitude aircraft expected in 2025. These aircraft will provide customers of flyExclusive’s fractional program additional options in the midsize and super-midsize segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006078/en/ The Citation XLS Gen2 equips operators with speeds of up to 441 knots (817 kilometers/ hour) with a maximum range of 2,100 nautical miles (3,889 kilometers), a takeoff field length of 3,600 feet (1,097 meters) and climbs to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters) in 30 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

