2 Cheap Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Mid-America Apartment Communities and Terreno Realty are seasoned performers with stocks trading at bargain prices.
OSARO and Sealed Air Demonstrate Fully Automated Bagging System for E-commerce Fulfillment
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- OSARO ®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, will team with Sealed Air (SEE) to demonstrate the latest innovation for high-volume e-commerce and fulfillment operations at this year’s PACK EXPO International (Booth #S2939), October 23-26 in Chicago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005469/en/ OSARO staff members prepare the OSARO® Robotic Bagging System with Sealed Air’s AUTOBAG® in San Francisco for shipping to the PACK EXPO 2022 trade show in Chicago, which starts on Sunday. (Photo: Business Wire)
Could wood from NC forests soon be fueling your next airline flight?
Think North Carolina's extensive forests and your next thought probably isn't a whirling commercial aircraft engine. But a new partnership announced last month could see "green" aviation fuel derived from Tar Heel State trees helping connect cities and countries around the world. ...
flyExclusive Expands Citation Fleet with Order for Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 and Citation Longitude Business Jets
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Textron Aviation today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Exclusive Jets, LLC, operating as flyExclusive, for up to 14 additional Cessna Citation business jets. flyExclusive has agreed to purchase eight Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft to be delivered in 2024, and up to six Citation Longitudes, with initial deliveries of the first two Longitude aircraft expected in 2025. These aircraft will provide customers of flyExclusive’s fractional program additional options in the midsize and super-midsize segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006078/en/ The Citation XLS Gen2 equips operators with speeds of up to 441 knots (817 kilometers/ hour) with a maximum range of 2,100 nautical miles (3,889 kilometers), a takeoff field length of 3,600 feet (1,097 meters) and climbs to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters) in 30 minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)
