Baton Rouge man arrested with rectum full of narcotics
After receiving a tipoff about a neighborhood narcotics dealer, surveillance by Baton Rouge police led to the arrest of a man found to be hiding his drugs in a rather uncomfortable place.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ecstasy, marijuana and more uncovered during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 2 a.m., a member of law enforcement initiated a traffic stop early Saturday morning after seeing a Honda Accord with no working headlights or tail lights. Jermiah Jones, 25, of Baton Rouge, was a passenger in the vehicle when the traffic stop took...
brproud.com
Duo arrested after crack cocaine seized during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person on Friday, October 14. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Tremaine C. Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge and Crystal LeBlanc, 42, of Plattenville. It all started when deputies arrived at...
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish deputies: Man in car crash beaten by other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was involved in a minor car crash was allegedly beaten by the other driver, and now Ascension Parish authorities are on the hunt for the other driver. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), it was Sunday, October 16 when the...
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man who is battling cancer and has a prosthetic leg is now hospitalized and awaiting surgery after being severely beaten during an apparent road rage incident in Ascension Parish Sunday night. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Causey Road in Prairieville. Deputies say...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Suspect in fatal Iberville Parish hit-and-run arrested
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old...
brproud.com
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
theadvocate.com
Man who was stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway identified
Police have identified the man fatally stabbed at an Airline Highway gas station early Monday morning. The victim, Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, was found dead from stab wounds shortly after midnight. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Greater...
brproud.com
Man found stabbed to death on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported stabbing early Monday morning. Officers arrived at a location in the 4800 block of Airline Highway around 12:15 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds. The man, now identified as 39-year-old Anibal Antonio...
brproud.com
Child sent to hospital after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A child is currently in the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1700 block of North 49th Street after a shooting was reported in the area. The police later learned a child was sent to the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Man left his truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
brproud.com
Man allegedly ran into LPSO deputy during pursuit arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is in custody after allegedly running his vehicle into a deputy’s car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says an LPSO unit was damaged after Scott McGowan, 52, ran into it during a pursuit on Sunday. McGowan tried to run on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit.
