Shelton, CT

zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Accessory Apartments Suddenly the Talk of the Town in Stamford

STAMFORD – Accessory apartments are the talk of the town. They are discussed online, at social events, at grocery stores and across backyard fences, Lynn Villency Cohen said. “You would think that anything about zoning would be yawn-boring, but this is eliciting emotions,” Villency Cohen said. “It is absolutely...
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station

SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback

STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Chumney, Moore lawsuits settled for a total $275K

NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has learned the details of two lawsuit settlements negotiated recently by Norwalk Public Schools, through Freedom of Information Act requests. The gross settlement amount in the complaint filed by longtime NPS employee Lynne Moore was $100,000. The gross settlement amount in the complaint filed by...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer

FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Talking Transportation: What Metro-North Still Gets Wrong

Last week I wrote a column that drew a few raised eyebrows. It was about what Metro-North gets right as a commuter railroad… reliability, improved communications and technology. If I believe in giving credit where it’s due, I also believe in responsibly pointing out the areas where things can...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road

2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Today’s Vehicle Fire

2022-10-14@5:00pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Today's vehicle fire is being hosted by Milford on I-95 northbound near exit 41 for your commuting pleasure.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again

BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Downed Tree Blocks Road

2022-10-13@10:00pm–#Shelton CT — A downed tree blocks the road at Booth Hill and Hurd Road taking wires with it.
SHELTON, CT
newcanaanite.com

Police: Weapons, Ammunition Found During Pre-Dawn Arrest in New Canaan

Police before dawn Monday arrested three men and two male juveniles after finding guns, ammunition and stolen items in vehicles they were driving in New Canaan. A sixth person fled from the scene on Raymond Street, a short dead-end road near the center of town, and has not yet been found, according to a police report.
NEW CANAAN, CT

