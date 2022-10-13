Read full article on original website
Senior Food Box Program to Begin in Grant County
The Kansas Food Bank and Grant County Health Department in Ulysses are introducing a USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be available in Grant County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements. Distribution will start in November.
Free Medicare Counseling Services
Did you know that October 15 through December 7 of each year is the open enrollment period to look at your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan, also known as your Part D Plan? National statistics show that three-fourths of Medicare Part D Plan participants will pay more the next year if they do not switch plans.
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Richard Salisbury. The KBI says Salisbury was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans, and sunglasses. He had been living in Plains, Kan., in Meade County, for around three months. Prior to that, he lived in the Austin, Texas area, the KBI said.
One dead after Gray Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Garden City man is dead after a rollover crash in Gray County Sunday. KHP says just before 7:30 a.m., 42-year-old Mulu Berhane was driving eastbound on highway 50 in a 2005 Ford Focus. Troopers say Berhane left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled in the north ditch and was ejected from the vehicle.
