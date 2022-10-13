Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Early season winter storm strikes the Upper Peninsula
MICHIGAN, USA — An early season winter storm is impacting portions of the Upper Peninsula. Heavy and wet snow driven by strong winds will pile up snow for locations such as Marquette, Republic, L'Anse and Ironwood. This comes as strong northerly winds cause our lake-effect snow machine to fire up.
WSAW
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man killed over the weekend in a UTV accident. Investigators said Mark Balas, of Winchester, was operating a UTV through a wooded area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night when he drove off of an embankment, struck a rock and flipped. The crash happened on private property about 8 miles north of Manitowish Waters.
WLUC
Snowriver Mountain Resort will install UP’s first high-speed detachable chairlift
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowriver Mountain Resort will have the first high-speed detachable chairlift in the U.P. in the 2023-2024 ski season. The resort is replacing the Chippewa Double, the Leelinaw Triple and the Voyager Quad chairs out of the Jackson Creek Summit area (previously known as Indianhead) with the only 6-person chairlift in the powder friendly region known as “Big Snow Country.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Police, feds Investigate drone shooting
Ashland County and federal authorities are investigating both a local man accused of shooting down a drone near Odanah and the man who was flying the drone. Bad River tribal member Joe Bates said he was piloting his drone and recording video and photos Sept. 25 along the shore of Lake Superior. The photos and video revealed extensive work being done along the shore.
Vandals, aged 8 to 13-years-old, caused over $20k worth of property damage to U.P. cultural center: police
Upper Peninsula authorities say a group of four juveniles caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a community center on a tribal reservation last month.
