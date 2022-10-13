WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowriver Mountain Resort will have the first high-speed detachable chairlift in the U.P. in the 2023-2024 ski season. The resort is replacing the Chippewa Double, the Leelinaw Triple and the Voyager Quad chairs out of the Jackson Creek Summit area (previously known as Indianhead) with the only 6-person chairlift in the powder friendly region known as “Big Snow Country.”

