Jupiter, FL

wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week

Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WPTV asked about the reason...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County

The National Weather Service will assess Tuesday whether a tornado touched downinVero Beach Monday evening causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street. Officials said about 5 homes in the Midway Estates mobile home...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ATLANTIC AVENUE SET TO CLOSE IN DELRAY BEACH

Construction To Result In “Full Road Closure” According To Florida Dept. Of Transportation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two road projects will lead to the closure of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach starting tonight. Motorists are urged to seek detours and pay attention to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Tornado warning issued for Indian River County

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda

Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach. "I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others." Gregory is a volunteer from...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
cbs12.com

Cold front moves in mid-week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers ending overnight, becoming partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70's. Tuesday, partly sunny early then afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80's. Mid-week a cold front will move through the state dropping temps. The cooler and drier air moves in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man. Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise

Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

