Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week
Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WPTV asked about the reason...
wflx.com
Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County
The National Weather Service will assess Tuesday whether a tornado touched downinVero Beach Monday evening causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street. Officials said about 5 homes in the Midway Estates mobile home...
ATLANTIC AVENUE SET TO CLOSE IN DELRAY BEACH
Construction To Result In “Full Road Closure” According To Florida Dept. Of Transportation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two road projects will lead to the closure of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach starting tonight. Motorists are urged to seek detours and pay attention to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Tornado warning issued for Indian River County
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock.
wflx.com
Tornado touches down in Indian River County, sheriff's office says
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that a tornado touched down. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest in Vero Beach. Officials said about 5 homes in the Midway Mobile Home Park were severely...
wflx.com
Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda
Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach. "I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others." Gregory is a volunteer from...
cbs12.com
Cold front moves in mid-week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers ending overnight, becoming partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70's. Tuesday, partly sunny early then afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80's. Mid-week a cold front will move through the state dropping temps. The cooler and drier air moves in...
cw34.com
Photos: Tornado touches down in Indian River County, leaves behind damage, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees and screens were damaged but no injuries have been reported.
wflx.com
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
wflx.com
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man. Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Jupiter beachgoers: Crosswalk on A1A 'unsafe'
Cars and trucks in the area don’t always stop when walkers enter the crosswalks, even though pedestrians have right-of-way.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise
Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
wflx.com
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., a position she held for the past 30 years. "This is...
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
Click10.com
Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
cw34.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
Comments / 0