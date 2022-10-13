ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stack anticipates process to fill Albin seat will begin in next few months

The State Senate confirmed two new justices of the state Supreme Court today, but that still leaves the seven-member court with one seat left open: that of former Justice Barry Albin, who turned 70 in July and was required to depart the state judiciary. State Sen. Brian Stack (D-Union City),...
Malinowski vs. Kean Debate at 9 PM

The New Jersey Globe 7th district congressional debate between the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Tom Malinowski, and the Republican challenger, former Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean, Jr. is coming up at 9 PM tonight. The debate will be moderated by David Wildstein, the editor of the New Jersey Globe. A livestream...
Healey ad says Kim isn’t keeping communities safe

A new ad from 3rd congressional district Republican nominee Bob Healey takes Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) to task for New Jersey’s crime rates, accusing the congressman of standing against law enforcement and failing to protect communities in his district. The ad features a testimonial from Jessica Goralski, whose home...
Malinowski on the attack at 7th district debate; Kean focuses on inflation, Pelosi

The two competitors for New Jersey’s 7th congressional district, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield), got equal speaking time at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted debate. But much of the debate was defined by Malinowski, who lobbed repeated attacks at his...
Sherrill has 12-1 cash advantage in NJ-11 House race

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) raised a robust $969,527 in the third quarter of 2022 and had a titanic $3,372,655 in the bank as of September 30 and had a 12-1 cash advantage going into the final five weeks of the mid-term elections. Her Republican opponent, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor...
Pallotta is not self-funding challenge to Gottheimer

Republican Frank Pallotta continues to struggle to raise money for his rematch against Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in New Jersey’s 5th district and has $171,145 cash-in-hand after raising $267,291 in July, August and September of this year. Pallotta loaned himself $30,000 on the penultimate day of the third quarter....
Pledging to ‘break the back of inflation,’ Kean rallies with McDaniel in Belvidere

Tom Malinowski caused inflation. Tom Kean Jr. can fix it. That’s the message Kean, the former Republican leader of the State Senate, has been hammering for months against Malinowski, a two-term Democratic representative and New Jersey’s most vulnerable incumbent this cycle. And it’s a message Kean hit on again at a get-out-the-vote rally today in Belvidere with GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Republican leaders.
Gottheimer has a gargantuan $14 million warchest after already spending $2.5 million on NJ-5 re-election bid

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) has a Smaugesque $14,002,994 cash-on-hand of as he seeks re-election to a fourth term in Congress in New Jersey’s 5th district. The Human Fundraising Machine raised a mammoth $1,103,462 during the third quarter of 2022. He has now raised a galactical $26,415,820 since launching his first bid for Congress in March 2015. Gottheimer has had 32 consecutive Himalayan-sized fundraising quarters.
Sherrill, DeGroot debate set for Sunday night

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and her Republican challenger, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot, will face at the New Jersey Globe 11th District Congressional Debate on Sunday, October 23 at 9 PM. This will be the first debate between Sherrill and DeGroot. A former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and...
Kean says he’ll support McCarthy for leader

Asked today whether he plans on supporting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) if elected to Congress, former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) had a simple answer: “Yes.”. The answer, in response to a question from News12’s Alex Zdan at a rally in Belvidere, wasn’t surprising;...
