Stack anticipates process to fill Albin seat will begin in next few months
The State Senate confirmed two new justices of the state Supreme Court today, but that still leaves the seven-member court with one seat left open: that of former Justice Barry Albin, who turned 70 in July and was required to depart the state judiciary. State Sen. Brian Stack (D-Union City),...
Malinowski vs. Kean Debate at 9 PM
The New Jersey Globe 7th district congressional debate between the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Tom Malinowski, and the Republican challenger, former Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean, Jr. is coming up at 9 PM tonight. The debate will be moderated by David Wildstein, the editor of the New Jersey Globe. A livestream...
McDonnell taking top post in attorney general’s office; Berns will move to governor’s staff
Two of the state’s top lawyers are switching jobs. Kate McDonnell, the senior deputy chief counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for nearly five years, will become the counsel to Attorney General Matt Platkin. Platkin’s current counsel, Matthew Berns, is joining the governor’s office as deputy chief counsel.
Senate confirms Wainer Apter, Fasciale, bringing N.J. Supreme Court to near-full strength
New Jersey Division on Civil Rights director Rachel Wainer Apter and Superior Court Judge Douglas Faciale were confirmed today by the State Senate for seven-year terms on the New Jersey Supreme Court, at last addressing a vacancy crisis on the state’s top court that has been building since spring of 2021.
Healey ad says Kim isn’t keeping communities safe
A new ad from 3rd congressional district Republican nominee Bob Healey takes Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) to task for New Jersey’s crime rates, accusing the congressman of standing against law enforcement and failing to protect communities in his district. The ad features a testimonial from Jessica Goralski, whose home...
With strong support from law enforcement, Smith has 61-1 fundraising edge in bid for 22nd term in Congress
Democrats are mounting virtually no campaign against Rep. Christopher Smith (R-Manchester), who is seeking his 22nd term in the U.S. House of Representatives in the strongly Republican 4th district. Their candidate, Matt Jenkins, has emerged as a weak fundraiser. He brought in just $26,269 in July, August and September, and...
Malinowski on the attack at 7th district debate; Kean focuses on inflation, Pelosi
The two competitors for New Jersey’s 7th congressional district, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield), got equal speaking time at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted debate. But much of the debate was defined by Malinowski, who lobbed repeated attacks at his...
Sherrill has 12-1 cash advantage in NJ-11 House race
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) raised a robust $969,527 in the third quarter of 2022 and had a titanic $3,372,655 in the bank as of September 30 and had a 12-1 cash advantage going into the final five weeks of the mid-term elections. Her Republican opponent, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor...
Pallotta is not self-funding challenge to Gottheimer
Republican Frank Pallotta continues to struggle to raise money for his rematch against Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in New Jersey’s 5th district and has $171,145 cash-in-hand after raising $267,291 in July, August and September of this year. Pallotta loaned himself $30,000 on the penultimate day of the third quarter....
Pledging to ‘break the back of inflation,’ Kean rallies with McDaniel in Belvidere
Tom Malinowski caused inflation. Tom Kean Jr. can fix it. That’s the message Kean, the former Republican leader of the State Senate, has been hammering for months against Malinowski, a two-term Democratic representative and New Jersey’s most vulnerable incumbent this cycle. And it’s a message Kean hit on again at a get-out-the-vote rally today in Belvidere with GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Republican leaders.
Gottheimer has a gargantuan $14 million warchest after already spending $2.5 million on NJ-5 re-election bid
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) has a Smaugesque $14,002,994 cash-on-hand of as he seeks re-election to a fourth term in Congress in New Jersey’s 5th district. The Human Fundraising Machine raised a mammoth $1,103,462 during the third quarter of 2022. He has now raised a galactical $26,415,820 since launching his first bid for Congress in March 2015. Gottheimer has had 32 consecutive Himalayan-sized fundraising quarters.
Sherrill, DeGroot debate set for Sunday night
Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and her Republican challenger, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot, will face at the New Jersey Globe 11th District Congressional Debate on Sunday, October 23 at 9 PM. This will be the first debate between Sherrill and DeGroot. A former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and...
Kean says he’ll support McCarthy for leader
Asked today whether he plans on supporting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) if elected to Congress, former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) had a simple answer: “Yes.”. The answer, in response to a question from News12’s Alex Zdan at a rally in Belvidere, wasn’t surprising;...
Oregon Department of Education criticized for 'picking winners and losers,' prioritizing racial ideology
The Oregon Department of Education was criticized for picking winners and losers, and putting racial ideology ahead of the needs of students.
