Tom Malinowski caused inflation. Tom Kean Jr. can fix it. That’s the message Kean, the former Republican leader of the State Senate, has been hammering for months against Malinowski, a two-term Democratic representative and New Jersey’s most vulnerable incumbent this cycle. And it’s a message Kean hit on again at a get-out-the-vote rally today in Belvidere with GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other Republican leaders.

BELVIDERE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO