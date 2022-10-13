ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Township, OH

Grand jury indicts woman accused of beating boy in her Ohio care

By Lorie Barber, Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Township woman accused of beating a 5-year-old boy with a belt and throwing him across a room has been indicted by a grand jury.

Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.

Ohio man pleads guilty to attacking romantic rival with bomb

Last month, a video surfaced on social media showing her allegedly abusing a boy in her care. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened between June 2021 and June of this year.

McElravy was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her $50,000 bond was continued.

‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say

“She’s innocent until she’s proven guilty, but there’s a video that’s been circulating online. That video is very disturbing, and we’ll make sure that she’s treated fairly, but we’re also going to make sure to hold her accountable,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

McElravy will be back in court Oct. 25.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.

