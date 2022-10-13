ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Here’s When the Dolphins QB Could ‘Realistically’ Return

By Chris Haney
 4 days ago
Two weeks ago to the day, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a brutal head injury that has been talked about ever since by NFL fans and analysts alike. Now, it looks like Tua could be close to returning to the gridiron after sitting out the last two weeks.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this morning where he discussed Tua’s injury. While many assumed the 24-year-old could miss several games, Rapoport’s sources would disagree.

In fact, he shared that there’s a real chance that Tua starts under center next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. If so, that would mean the QB would only miss two games after suffering the bad head injury.

Rapoport pointed out that Tua Tagovailoa did return to practice earlier this week. He’s been on the field and throwing, which shows progress in his rehabilitation process.

“Tua, not this week, but next week,” Rapoport said to McAfee. “I think there’s a realistic chance for next week. With the concussion protocol, it’s tough to judge, but he was on the field yesterday. That’s a very good sign. He’s doing well, he’s seen a lot of experts. So, no this week, but a pretty good chance at next week.”

Dolphins Head Coach Shares Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update

As mentioned, Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Multiple independent neurologists have cleared Tua to participate in limited football activities, which places him in Phase 3 of the league’s return to participation protocol.

Following practice yesterday, Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters and shared an update about his starting QB. McDaniel seemed excited about Tua’s recent progress and is clearly glad to have him back on the practice field. However, he admitted he has no plans of playing Tua Tagovailoa this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

“In these situations, you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do and what we’ve been told is he can go out and throw and do some individual work this week,” McDaniel said, according to ESPN. “So that’s exciting for everybody just because, you know, really we just miss his personality. He’s a guy that we rely on that, not to mention all of his play and all that stuff.

“Now, when talking about this week and playing, I don’t see a scenario — I don’t see him being active. I do not plan to have him play at all.”

The Dolphins head coach shared that Tua will likely clear concussion protocols this week. Yet that doesn’t mean the QB will play immediately. McDaniel said that wouldn’t be the best option for the team or for the player.

“He hasn’t done a thing on the football field for literally two weeks,” McDaniel said. “So, I don’t think that that would be fair to the player. That wouldn’t be fair to the team … I don’t feel comfortable putting him in that situation.”

