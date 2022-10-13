ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Blue Bell’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream back on shelves

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVK9B_0iXr5lUk00

(WHNT) – Starting Thursday, ice cream lovers can find one of Blue Bell’s “most-beloved” holiday flavors at the grocery store!

Christmas Cookies is a combination of all the classic cookie flavors — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar — in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters

This release comes one week after the creamery rereleased its other holiday flavors : Peppermint Bark, Eggnog and Peppermint.

Beginning Oct. 13, you can find Christmas Cookies in a half-gallon size while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mobilebaymag.com

The Loop Theatre

In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking great for Sunday and then a big cooldown…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday is starting in the low 60s and will warm up into the mid 80s again. It will be a bit more humid and there will be a few clouds around, but it remains dry. A cold front...
MOBILE, AL
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Mobile AL You Must Try

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Mobile Alabama, then you have come to the right place! Mobile has so much more than the down home cooking that the South is known for. Delicious seafood, Italian food that makes you feel like you are in Italy, and Mexican food that you will tell your friends about.
MOBILE, AL
travelawaits.com

5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama

Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
ALABAMA STATE
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-16-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores announces Winter Concert Series lineup

Lineup includes Billy Joel, Elton John tribute, legendary cowboy musicians Riders in the Sky. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores announced its lineup for the 2023 Winter Concert Series at the Erie Meyer Civic Center beginning on Jan. 30. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 18 and are $35 each.
GULF SHORES, AL
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss park plans on 127-acre parcel

Plans also include north-south connector road from Oak Road East up to Coastal Gateway Boulevard. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is making plans to develop a park on land it owns on Coastal Gateway Boulevard or the former County Road 8. During the Oct. 17 work session the city council will discuss awarding a bid for design of three projects for $10.9 million involving the parcel in the coming years.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: The I-10 Bridge Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we’re delving into the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson who is Chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and Fairhope City Councilman Jack Burrell, Chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization talk about what it took to get it approved and what will it take to get it built.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy