Blue Bell’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream back on shelves
(WHNT) – Starting Thursday, ice cream lovers can find one of Blue Bell’s “most-beloved” holiday flavors at the grocery store!
Christmas Cookies is a combination of all the classic cookie flavors — chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar — in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.The lure of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles and its characters
This release comes one week after the creamery rereleased its other holiday flavors : Peppermint Bark, Eggnog and Peppermint.
Beginning Oct. 13, you can find Christmas Cookies in a half-gallon size while supplies last.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0