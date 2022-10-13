Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Michigan, Tennessee on the rise
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a bye week, there was no question where the biggest and most important game north of the Mason-Dixon Line was played on Saturday. At kickoff, Michigan Stadium was bathed in maize and swaddled by blustery wind and cold that...
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
FOX Sports
Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers
The Dirty Birds ride again. The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, upsetting their former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's team 28-14. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect for Atlanta, going 13 for 14 in pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Afterwards,...
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
FOX Sports
Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3
Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
FOX Sports
Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers could be looking to make a move in the backfield, with reports coming out Saturday that the franchise is entertaining trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. According to ESPN, Carolina turned down two offers for McCaffrey this past week, but will continue to listen to...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
FOX Sports
Tennessee stuns Alabama, bettors win big thanks to upset
Festivities kicked off in Knoxville, BetMGM trader Seamus Magee made his sportsbook’s position pretty clear. "Alabama outright is the biggest need," Magee said, noting sharp bets on Alabama – with the expectation that QB Bryce Young would play, which he did – couldn’t hold a candle to the public pile-on for Tennessee. "The public is still smashing Tennessee."
Denver Broncos schedule: Struggles take center stage Week 7 against the surprising Jets
Denver Broncos schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Oct. 23 Jets 4:05 PM CBS Point spread:
FOX Sports
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice Wednesday
Dak Prescott's return to the practice field is imminent. The Cowboys quarterback is expected to be cleared by medical staff Monday or Tuesday, putting him on track to practice Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I think we've checked the boxes," McCarthy said. "He has a [throwing] plan for tomorrow....
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 delayed
MLB postseason action comes to a close Monday in The Bronx with Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. That is, if the weather permits it. Game 5, which had originally been scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, has been delayed. The Indians did...
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL crew: A trip back in time to Green Bay
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
No. 5 Clemson puts home streak on line vs. surprising No. 14 Syracuse
Two of the nine undefeated teams in the country collide Saturday when No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 14 Syracuse in
FOX Sports
Are Packers suffering from lack of leadership?
The New York Jets pulled off a 27-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, marking the first time the Packers have lost back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. After the game, the...
FOX Sports
Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone. A normally reliable defense hasn’t played...
FOX Sports
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track...
FOX Sports
Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs. Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas...
Comments / 0