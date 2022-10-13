2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley.

Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard a man in the bathroom.

The man, identified as Brett Sears, bound Little’s hand and stole money from the cash register, police said. Sears then fled while Little was able to call the police.

Officers, with the help of Idaho State Police troopers, located Sears as he was driving away. They said he tried to elude but eventually crashed before being taken into custody.

During an investigation, detectives learned Sears and Little were acquaintances and conspired to steal the money. They then arrested Little.

Sears, who is from Spokane, is now charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding, criminal conspiracy and habitual offender.

Little, who is from Spokane Valley, was booked into jail for criminal conspiracy, grand theft, compounding a felony, providing false information to law enforcement and false 911.

