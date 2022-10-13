ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis County seeks more republican poll workers

As the November election draws near, the St. Louis County Board of Elections has reported that they're having trouble recruiting republicans to work the polls -- they're about 100 short.

Republican Director of Elections Rick Stream said they have enough democrats, but it's hard to get republicans for north county.

"Most of the republicans live in south and west county, not many live up in north county, it's just a long drive for them, and I think it's just more difficult," Stream said.

The job pays around $250, and involves watching a training video before Election Day, plus getting to the polling place about an hour before it opens and staying about an hour after it closes.

Interested in being a poll worker? Apply here.

