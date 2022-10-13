FAA reverses course: Vero Beach will be allowed to keep mobile-home tenants on airport grounds

Editor's note: This story has been updated from its original version to reflect a change in policy by the FAA late Thursday.

VERO BEACH — The Federal Aviation Administration reversed course Thursday after initially asking the city to remove 70 tenants from a mobile-home park on airport property.

In an Aug. 18 letter to the city, the FAA said Citrus Park Village, the mobile-home park, violated airport land-use rules and made Vero Beach Regional Airport ineligible to receive grant money. The FAA requested a plan to clear the property, and the city responded Tuesday, saying it would remove all 70 tenants.

Two days later, however, the FAA told the city it was willing to strike a new deal.

Opinion: Government inhumanity: Residents to face eviction if Vero Beach can't move FAA

Vero airport: Elite Airways hasn't flown from Vero Beach in 3½ months; airline owes city more than $6,600

Opinion: FAA, Vero Beach mobile home park tiff shows Ronald Reagan had it right

"We're going to submit an amended corrective-action plan that has a way to keep Citrus Park Village just as it exists today," City Manager Monte Falls said late Thursday.

The federal agency's sudden change of heart came after Falls met this week with aides to Rep. Bill Posey, R-Rockledge, and Sen. Rick Scott, he said.

"I just can't say enough how instrumental the help that our federal legislators' offices were in making this happen," Falls said.

The new plan, he said, involves transferring ownership of the property from the airport to the city. To do that, the city must have the property appraised and then remove it from the airport's layout plan.

Tenants' rent still will go to the airport, Falls said, and the airport still will be responsible for maintaining the property.

The city plans to submit the corrective-action plan soon, he said. The FAA requested the final plan by Oct. 28.

The city's initial plan, which followed the FAA's original orders to clear out the property, was a result of year-long back-and-forth between the city and federal government.

The FAA first told Vero Beach July 14, 2021, that it had become aware of the mobile-home park, and that long-term residential use was prohibited on airport property.

But the park has existed on airport property without issue for about 60 years, the city said. The property originally was used as U.S. Navy barracks, and the city zoned it for low-income housing after WWII.

"It's been included on airport master plans that are submitted to the FAA," Falls said of the park. "So we thought everything was OK."

After about a year of silence from the FAA, the agency responded to the city in August, requesting a plan to clear the property. Otherwise, the airport would have had to pay back more than $32 million in FAA grants .

The plan submitted Tuesday would have had the city forcing residents off of the property by the end of next year. Within five years, the property would have been cleared and leased for other uses.

The city also wanted the FAA to pay $2,750-$3,750 per home — the maximum allowed by state law — to help residents relocate.

That wasn't enough, Falls acknowledged. But the hope from the beginning, he said, was that the FAA eventually would come around to letting the airport maintain the property as a mobile-home park.

Francisco Flores, who's lived on the airport grounds 20 years, previously said he planned to move back to El Salvador if his family was forced to leave.

However, his wife, who has Alzheimer's disease, prefers the familiarity of their mobile home at the park.

"My daughter told us to not live here anymore because it is going to be taken down, but my wife wants to be here," he said.

It's still unclear why the FAA suddenly cracked down on the airport's land-use after the mobile-home park had been there for decades. That's why Vero Beach reached out to Posey and Scott.

"Is this a nationwide mandate?" Falls asked. "Is it a Florida mandate? How did we get selected for this?"

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAA reverses course: Vero Beach will be allowed to keep mobile-home tenants on airport grounds