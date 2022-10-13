ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick

Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, October 17th

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There has been a sizeable decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases as we begin this week. 307 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 75 of them new. There are currently 75 people in the hospital. The number of deaths remains at 559.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Record Breaking Cold For New York State This Week?

Brrr! The weather is starting to feel more like winter than fall in many part of the United States. As of early Monday, there was 60 million Americans were under some sort of freeze/frost warning and it is only mid-October!. The FOX Forecast Center said the cold air will start...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
CAYUTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Solar Farms Looking to Land in Binghamton

New solar energy systems might be coming to the Binghamton area in the future. On October 17th in Binghamton, a board meeting was held at the town hall on Park Avenue. An application by Sigma Solar LLC. was presented for a large property located on Powderhouse Road. Solar Sigma is looking to install a 20 acre solar energy system.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
ELMIRA, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States

The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
SYRACUSE, NY
actionnews5.com

First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy