We Ranked the Outdoor Gear in Rings of Power
We Ranked the Outdoor Gear in Rings of Power

A lot of people are watching Rings of Power—like 25 million for the first episode alone. Now that the cinematic first season has concluded, we thought it would be a good time to give a brief PSA about proper equipment use in Middle Earth. TL;DR: Don't do what Galadriel does. I can't tell you how many times this season I yelled, in vain, at my screen: "Cotton kills!" or "Rock! Say Rock!" It might seem like an unroped ascent of a frozen waterfall in metal armor with only an elvish dagger as your ice tool is the best possible way to conquer your demons (metaphorical or literal), but we've got a few notes for our Tolkenian outdoors people.
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was

A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
10 New Ski Town Hotels to Check Into This Winter
10 New Ski Town Hotels to Check Into This Winter

Make this the winter you stay somewhere different. New hotels have opened up in ski towns across the country, offering rooms close to the slopes for a range of budgets. Whether you want to bunk up for under $50 a night or splurge on a fancy pad with a personal concierge, we've got 10 new skier-approved hotels that have us excited to book a trip.
The Gear Our Editors Loved in September
Hints of autumn have finally arrived in the form of crisper air and changing leaves, and our editors are loving every moment of it after record-breaking heat waves this summer. Here’s the gear that helped us relish the cooler temps even more. Filson Hyder Quilted Jac-Shirt ($250) Outside of...
The Rise of Expensive Kids’ Gear
The Rise of Expensive Kids' Gear

In mid-September, Robin Hall spent a week driving around the Rockies visiting 30 specialty retailers to see if they'd pick up Town Hall, the kids-only outdoor apparel brand she co-founded in 2021. The amount of positive reception shocked her.
The Best October Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Cooking Gear
The Best October Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Cooking Gear

For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting its annual Prime Day not once, but twice this year. Here, we've rounded up all the best deals for outdoor cooks, whether you're entertaining at a campsite, ski hill parking lot, or home patio.
Leki Helicon Lite Is the Ultimate One-Pole Quiver for Skiers
Looking for a one-pole solution this winter that won’t break the bank? Look no further. The Leki Helicon Lite is a proven backcountry workhorse that also happens to be easy on the wallet. Featuring a lightweight, durable, two-piece aluminum construction with SpeedLock+ technology for easy adjustment and exceptional holding...
How to Make Outdoor Products Go Viral
How to Make Outdoor Products Go Viral

Going viral is every marketing team's dream. With more than 4.7 billion users active on social media around the world every day, the power of virality—even of a single post—can revive a struggling product or brand almost overnight.
A Glowing Review of My First 1,000 Miles on an E-Bike
A Glowing Review of My First 1,000 Miles on an E-Bike

Sitting in my shed, next to an electrical outlet, is my favorite piece of outdoor gear: an absurdly heavy, slightly clunky, blaze-orange electric cargo bike with an extended rear for carrying kids or groceries or just about anything else. In all my years of outdoor sports, I've never loved a tent, a pair of boots, a snowboard, or even a mountain bike as much as I love my RadWagon—perhaps because, in the years when I had more time for outdoor sports, I didn't appreciate the freedom conferred by my gear nearly as much as I do now.
The Camp Coffee that Made It to Space
The Camp Coffee that Made It to Space

Colorado-based First Ascent Instant Coffee can be found at local outdoor shops around the state, such as Wilder's Organic Market in Gunnison, Why Cycles in Carbondale, Backcountry Experience in Durango, and REI in Denver. The brand promises "the perfect cup—wherever the adventure takes you."
Kilian Jornet’s New NNormal Shoes Are Available Today
Kilian Jornet's New NNormal Shoes Are Available Today

This summer, Kilian Jornet, the 34-year-old Spaniard living in Norway – considered by many to be the best mountain runner of all time – set course records at both the Hardrock Endurance Run and the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB). But equally as buzzworthy was the fact that he did it in a single pair of trail running shoes.
The New Rules of Winter Layering
One of the things we love about winter: getting outside means something different for everyone. But one thing uniting us is the quest for comfort. Whether your winter days entail hard-charging ski turns, hammering on a fat bike, running snow-dusted trails, or strolling straight from sledding to après, maximum comfort comes from smart layering. Here’s how to choose and manage everything from what you wear next-to-skin to what protects you from the elements.
The Incredible Life of Hilaree Nelson
The Incredible Life of Hilaree Nelson

At 10:40 A.M. on Monday, September 26, renowned ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson summited 26,781-foot Manaslu with her climbing—and life—partner Jim Morrison. They stepped into their skis and began their descent, and shortly after, Nelson was knocked off her feet by a small avalanche. She fell 5,000 feet down the south slope of the Nepalese mountain, according to an Instagram post from Morrison. After determining there was nothing he could do to help her, he descended, making it to base camp safely. After two days of searching in a helicopter, Morrison and a rescue crew located and retrieved her body, which was then flown to Kathmandu.
Why Do Climbers Free Solo?
Why Do Climbers Free Solo?

Jeff Smoot begins his latest book, titled All and Nothing: Inside Free Soloing, by describing a moment in the mid-1980s when his life nearly came to an end. Back then, Smoot was one of America's strongest climbers; he wasn't uber-elite like Lynn Hill or Todd Skinner, but he was deep in the scene, a regular contributor to magazines like Climbing and Mountain, strong enough to send routes near the top of the grade scale, and solid enough to go tandem soloing with the likes of Peter Croft. Counterintuitively, however, it was these exact facts—that he was strong, that he was solid, and that other people seemed to know it—that nearly killed him.
Save Time (and Stress) on the Trail with Gaia GPS
Save Time (and Stress) on the Trail with Gaia GPS

Cooler temps, crowds back in the school, and Crayola-colored hillsides—fall presents one of the best times of year to adventure. But finding where and when to go during this fleeting season is an art form. Weather can turn on a dime. And without warning those glowing leaves end up in brown piles shrouding the trail.
Long Live the Dirtbag Rock Climber
Long Live the Dirtbag Rock Climber

dirt·bag | \ ˈdərt-ˌbag Slang: a dirty, unkempt, or contemptible person, via Merriam Webster. The origins of the word dirtbag are obvious. Literally, it...
We Just Launched Our New Fundraising Platform: Find Your Good
We Just Launched Our New Fundraising Platform: Find Your Good

Think about your most profound outdoor experience. The one where it all began, your love of being outside, your connection to nature, and your discovery of a new passion. Think about your sense of awe during that moment at how you fit into the natural world and the unspeakable beauty of it all.
This Hiker Trekked all 650 Documented Trails in the White Mountains in One Summer
This Hiker Trekked all 650 Documented Trails in the White Mountains in One Summer

It was quiet at the trailhead, parking spots mostly empty as the sun had set hours ago. Stars out, wind gusting. Now and then, a pair of headlights would sweep across the lot from a lonely car winding its way down New Hampshire's scenic Kancamagus Highway. The temperatures would drop almost to freezing later that night—summer was giving way to fall in the White Mountains.
The Best Wildlife Viewing in National Parks
The Best Wildlife Viewing in National Parks

Seeing animals is one of the most enriching parts of any national park experience, and there are countless ways to admire local fauna respectfully. Yet, as we learn year after year and accident after accident, not everyone follows responsible wildlife travel rules. Like keep your distance, and never touch, feed, or harass an animal, to name a few.
Under Armour’s First Supershoe Is All About Comfort
Under Armour's First Supershoe Is All About Comfort

Weight: 7.5 ounces (Unisex) Stack Height: 36-millimeter heel / 28-millimeter forefoot (8-millimeter drop) If you show up as late to a party as Under Armour has to the supershoe...
