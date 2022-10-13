Read full article on original website
Moonlight Over On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The moon was peeking through the trees at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ on October 20
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting an informative ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, October 20. During this week’s event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about local history, Fort King, and the artifacts that have been found on-site.
Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo returns to Ocala Downtown Market
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala will host its annual Bark in the Park – A Doggy Expo on Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market. The nonprofit organization states that dogs and kids of all ages will have plenty of fun during the second annual installment of the doggy expo. The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature costume contests, pet adoptions, music, food trucks, demonstrations, and more.
City announces road closures, detours for this weekend’s Ocala Arts Festival
The City of Ocala has released a list of road closures and detours that will be in effect for the 55th Annual Ocala Arts Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 in downtown Ocala. Due to this weekend’s festival, the following road closures will...
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair returning to Marion County Public Library
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion has announced that its annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair will be held on Thursday, November 10 as part of a statewide effort to connect Florida’s veterans with employment opportunities. At the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event, CareerSource CLM will help...
Male Wood Duck At Silver Springs State Park
This male wood duck was spotted on a log during a kayaking trip to Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Nancy Stephens for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala seeks approval of $256,000 contract to purchase .29-acre parcel for second parking garage
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a $256,000 contract for the purchase of a .29-acre parcel of land that would complete the acquisition of the Mt. Moriah block in support of the city’s second parking garage project. The contract, which is between the City of Ocala and...
Two Ocala residents weigh in on school tax referendum
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced “major concerns” regarding the school tax referendum, two more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic. “The one-mill referendum is dedicated to the arts programs in the Marion County schools. It supports the...
Doris Marie Whetter
Doris Marie Whetter, age 95, of Ocala, Florida, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Victor and Jewell (Davis) Bubar in Detroit, Michigan, where she was raised. She also spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Bad Axe, Michigan.
Linda Louise Irish
Linda Louise Irish, age 73 of Ocala Florida, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022 at Bridgewater Park Health and Rehab. She was surrounded by friends an family members as she passed. She was born on December 5, 1948 in Mishawaka, Indiana a daughter...
Jay V. Sasfai
Jay V. Sasfai, age 69, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2022. Jay was born on December 22, 1952 to Andrew and Gail Sasfai in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He was the oldest of four children and was born to be the terrific salesman that he was. Jay was outspoken, direct, and had an uncanny way of negotiating any deal, no matter how big or small. He had a long career as a sales manager for Coca Cola, in New Windsor, New York. Jay never met a stranger. He could speak directly to any person that he’d meet and find a way to make a meaningful connection and he was never afraid to speak his mind. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.
Gary Charles Minehart Sr.
Gary Charles Minehart Sr. of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, after suffering a stroke. His wife of 28 years, Nancy (Hawks), was by his side. Gary was born on Dec. 3, 1936. He was employed at Armco Steel, now AK Steel, for 38 years until he retired to Florida. He enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, and sitting on his back porch.
Richard Allen Jackson
Richard Allen Jackson of Ocala, FL age 72 passed away at home of natural causes on September 24, 2022. He was born January 5, 1950, in Chicago, IL to Richard Land Jackson Jr. and Madeline Rhodus Jackson. He spent formative years in his ancestors’ State of KY, moving to Ypsilanti, MI where he graduated from Ypsilanti High School Class of 1967. Richard graduated from a college Carpenters Journeyman course and went on to graduate from Indiana University with a BS degree in Business Administration and Marketing.
Classic album from Billy Joel to be performed at Reilly Arts Center
The Reilly Art Center’s Classic Albums Live concert series will continue this week with a note-for-note performance of Billy Joel’s fifth studio album. On Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m., professional musicians will perform every tune from Billy Joel’s 1977 album The Stranger. The crowd will be able to sing along to such hit songs as “Just the Way You Are,” “Movin’ Out,” “The Stranger,” and “Only the Good Die Young.”
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into woman’s residence in Marion County
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s residence in Marion County and sent her multiple messages while inside the home. On Friday, October 14, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spoke with a female victim over the phone who reported that Cody Lance Hills had broken into her home.
Robert Johnson
Robert Johnson passed away October 7, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1933, to Ernest K. Johnson, Sr. and Elizabeth Carter in Ocala, Florida. He received his formal education in the Marion County Public School System. He was a graduate of Howard High School. He accepted Christ as Saviour at an early age.
MCSO deputies find human remains in burned vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting an investigation after human remains were found inside an abandoned vehicle in Silver Springs on Wednesday, October 12. According to MCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue in Silver Springs at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October...
Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301
A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
