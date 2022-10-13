Jay V. Sasfai, age 69, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2022. Jay was born on December 22, 1952 to Andrew and Gail Sasfai in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He was the oldest of four children and was born to be the terrific salesman that he was. Jay was outspoken, direct, and had an uncanny way of negotiating any deal, no matter how big or small. He had a long career as a sales manager for Coca Cola, in New Windsor, New York. Jay never met a stranger. He could speak directly to any person that he’d meet and find a way to make a meaningful connection and he was never afraid to speak his mind. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO