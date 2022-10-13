BEATRICE – After observing a vehicle run through a stop sign early Sunday morning, a traffic stop of the driver ended up resulting in a drug arrest. A Beatrice officer patrolling at around 1:12 a.m. observed a car drive through a stop sign at 9th and Ella, at about 15-to-20 miles-per-hour. When the officer stopped the driver in the eight-hundred block of Elk Street, the officer noticed a metal pipe with burn residue in the center area between the driver and passenger seat.

