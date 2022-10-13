Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
KETV.com
Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
KETV.com
Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers found a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirm the woman was shot several times. The initial call for help was around 9:15 p.m. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. It is unclear if...
KETV.com
Lincoln police believe robbery suspect may be tied to multiple Omaha shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police believe the suspect of a robbery may be tied to multiple Omaha shootings. Lincoln officers were called to 16th Street on Friday morning at 2:53 a.m. They said a victim reported that a man holding a rifle got out of a red Ford Fusion...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into the air near 34th and Martin Sunday. It happened just after midnight. Omaha police said a woman was driving around the area and fired multiple shots into the air. No one was injured. She was...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
KETV.com
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
KETV.com
4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
klin.com
Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking
A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man arrested for alleged drug violations, after traffic stop
BEATRICE – After observing a vehicle run through a stop sign early Sunday morning, a traffic stop of the driver ended up resulting in a drug arrest. A Beatrice officer patrolling at around 1:12 a.m. observed a car drive through a stop sign at 9th and Ella, at about 15-to-20 miles-per-hour. When the officer stopped the driver in the eight-hundred block of Elk Street, the officer noticed a metal pipe with burn residue in the center area between the driver and passenger seat.
klkntv.com
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
News Channel Nebraska
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
News Channel Nebraska
Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
KETV.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
News Channel Nebraska
Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams
BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
klkntv.com
Two teens arrested after shooting at vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after damaging a vehicle with gunfire at a south Lincoln apartment, police say. On Wednesday, a car’s windshield was destroyed by bullets at the apartment complex, which is near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. Officers found six...
klin.com
Two Arrests Made After Shots Fired In Lincoln Neighborhood
Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers after several shots were fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Police say two rounds struck the windshield of a car, causing $1,000 in damage. Officers found six spent .45 caliber shell casings at the scene. Captain Todd Kocian their investigation...
