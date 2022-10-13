ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NE

Comments / 1

Related
klkntv.com

15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
WAVERLY, NE
KETV.com

Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman shot several times, rushed to Omaha hospital in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers found a woman shot near 42nd St. and Curtis Ave. Monday night. Police confirm the woman was shot several times. The initial call for help was around 9:15 p.m. Paramedics took the woman to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. It is unclear if...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Woman’s New Car Totaled After Lincoln Carjacking

A Lincoln woman had her brand new vehicle stolen at gunpoint Saturday afternoon near the UNL campus. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 29 year old woman was parking her car near 16th and S Streets just before 3:00 p.m. when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her.. “A...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice man arrested for alleged drug violations, after traffic stop

BEATRICE – After observing a vehicle run through a stop sign early Sunday morning, a traffic stop of the driver ended up resulting in a drug arrest. A Beatrice officer patrolling at around 1:12 a.m. observed a car drive through a stop sign at 9th and Ella, at about 15-to-20 miles-per-hour. When the officer stopped the driver in the eight-hundred block of Elk Street, the officer noticed a metal pipe with burn residue in the center area between the driver and passenger seat.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two townhomes caught fire leaving occupants displaced

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating multiple units that were on fire and displaced an unknown number of people. The Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the 4 a.m. fire Monday morning at 2720 N 1st St. The LFR said that when crews arrived they reported heavy fire.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old

WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
WAVERLY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams

BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two teens arrested after shooting at vehicle, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after damaging a vehicle with gunfire at a south Lincoln apartment, police say. On Wednesday, a car’s windshield was destroyed by bullets at the apartment complex, which is near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. Officers found six...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Arrests Made After Shots Fired In Lincoln Neighborhood

Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers after several shots were fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Lincoln Police say two rounds struck the windshield of a car, causing $1,000 in damage. Officers found six spent .45 caliber shell casings at the scene. Captain Todd Kocian their investigation...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy