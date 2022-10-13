Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
Houston Chronicle
The top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024, ranked
WASHINGTON - The exchange didn't get much attention at the time. But it's worth remembering as we look ahead to the end of the 2022 election cycle - and, accordingly, the start of the 2024 presidential campaign. During an interview with "60 Minutes" last month, President Biden acknowledged that his...
Houston Chronicle
Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting
Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
Houston Chronicle
GOP wants to push to extend Trump tax cuts after midterm elections
Republicans plan to push to extend key parts of President Donald Trump's tax cuts if they take control of Congress in this fall's elections, aiming to force President Biden to codify trillions of dollars worth of lower taxes touted by his predecessor. With Democrats likely to lose control of the...
Houston Chronicle
Trump Hotels Charged Secret Service Exorbitant Rates, House Inquiry Finds
WASHINGTON — The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service up to $1,185 per night for hotel rooms used by agents protecting former President Donald Trump and his family, according to documents released Monday by the House Oversight Committee, forcing a federal agency to pay well above government rates. The...
Houston Chronicle
Sen. Richard Blumenthal outspends Republican challenger Leora Levy $7.4 million to $1.98 million
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut Democrats in Congress have decided financial advantages over their Republican opponents. Second-term U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has spent $7.4 million in his reelection campaign while Republican challenger Leora Levy disbursed $1.98 million, according to the latest quarterly financial reports filed over the weekend with the Federal Election Commission.
Houston Chronicle
Walker acknowledges giving check to ex-partner but denies he knew it was for abortion
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged giving a $700 check to an ex-partner in 2009, but in an interview broadcast Monday, he continued to deny the woman's claim that the money was provided to pay for an abortion. Shown images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a...
Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview, which appears below. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. For a story on Vance’s campaigning throughout the state this past week,...
Houston Chronicle
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said. Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday. “She is...
Houston Chronicle
Russia's escalation won't turn tide of the war
LONDON - Russia's efforts to counter Ukrainian advances by pounding Kyiv and other cities with missiles and mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists represent a significant escalation in the seven-month old war, but are unlikely to shift the dynamics of a conflict now clearly tilting in favor of Ukraine, Western intelligence assessments and military experts say.
