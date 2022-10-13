Behind enemy lines: Roll Tide Wire previews Tennessee-Alabama game

No. 8

(5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Tennessee enters the annual Southeastern Conference rivalry looking to end a 15-game losing streak to Alabama. The Vols’ last win in the series came in 2006. Alabama holds a 59-38-7 advantage in the series.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama matchup in Week 7, Roll Tide Wire managing editor AJ Spurr previewed the contest. Spurr’s Tennessee-Alabama preview is listed below.

What is your impression of Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s program, offense in year two?

“I’ve been singing Heupel’s praises for over a year now. Though last year’s contest between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers ended with a wide margin, it felt like a truly competitive game. Seeing what he’s been able to do with the roster he has continues to impress me; but taking into consideration his ability to recruit, I can see this program staying nationally relevant for years to come. Having another strong team to rival Georgia in the SEC East is long overdue and should make for some exciting seasons moving forward.”

With or without Bryce Young, can Alabama continue its win streak against Tennessee?

“With Bryce Young, Alabama’s offense is a juggernaut. However, Nick Saban has now had a game and a half to work with Jalen Milroe and craft an offensive scheme around him. Sure, Crimson Tide fans may not be the biggest Bill O’Brien supporters, but he has had to make multiple big-time adjustments given multiple injuries to the offense. Now halfway through the season, he should have everything figured out. Will it be possible to win without the reigning Heisman-winning quarterback? Yes. Will it be easy? Not at all.”

What is your impression of Tennessee’s defense this year, especially the front seven?

“Mitigating the run against Alabama is key, especially if Bryce Young is out. Jalen Milroe has proven to be a threat to leave the pocket and take off for plenty of yards. Not to mention, Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs has found his groove and the offense has relied heavily on him in the past few weeks. Games are won in the trenches and this Vols’ defensive front has flexed their muscles. They will likely create many problems for the Crimson Tide’s offense.”

What are Alabama’s strength and weaknesses on offense and defense?

“On offense, this team is loaded with talent. A weakness is the underwhelming receiving corps. We have yet to see Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell take the field and Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton has shown flashes of greatness. However, consistency is lacking. Without Bryce Young, this team will be run heavy, but beating Tennessee purely on the ground will be a challenge. For defense, Alabama’s defensive line is as strong as they come. Opposing backfields have had a hard time letting plays develop when multiple players are wreaking havoc — namely Will Anderson Jr. That being said, the biggest weakness of this defense is discipline. Penalties are commonplace now for the defensive front and the secondary. Cleaning up the play is a must, or else Tennessee will be handed plenty of free yards.”