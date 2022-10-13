Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
Click2Houston.com
Cryptocurrency firm FTX, billionaire CEO focus of Texas securities investigation
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is investigating whether a major digital asset exchange and its billionaire founder have broken the state’s securities law. Since last week, the Texas State Securities Board has been...
Click2Houston.com
Getting ready for election day: How to use the new ballot machines
FYI – Many poll workers are bilingual and can assist if you speak another language. And the machines are accommodating to people with a disability. - At arrival - present your ID, verify the information and receive the access code. This step stays the same. - With the access...
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s La Carafe Bar tops Yelp’s list of most haunted spots in Texas 👻
HOUSTON – With the fall season in full swing and the scariest night of the year quickly approaching, those in search of a good haunt are not limited to haunted houses, ghost tours and family friendly seasonal festivities. Yelp has compiled a list of the Top 20 most haunted...
Click2Houston.com
Dry air is moving into southeast Texas
The fall front is on the way but we’ll still be warm, breezy and near 90 for Sunday’s forecast. Expect to see a few isolated thunderstorms as well by late afternoon/early evening. Major front moves in late Sunday into Monday:. A strong cold front will be moving in...
Click2Houston.com
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. – Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor Kevin...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Higher rates, new fees mean your electricity bill may not go down this winter
HOUSTON – Summer is over and temperatures are cooling off. This is usually the time of year when you can get the lowest electric rates. But if you have shopped for a new electric plan lately, you know prices are not falling like the temperature. KPRC 2 Investigates has what you need to know about your electric bill.
Click2Houston.com
Sweater weather!
Cloud cover is gradually decreasing across SE Texas from the north to the south. This cloud cover will keep our temperatures chilly in the 60s tonight, and the mid-50s by tomorrow morning. Tuesday’s Forecast:. On Sunday Houston was HOT with temperatures setting records in the lower 90s. Monday was...
Click2Houston.com
Cinco Ranch’s big second half thwarts Paetow, sets up showdown with Katy
KATY—A lot has gone Cinco Ranch’s way this season. The prolific offense has looked spectacular every game. The defense has held its own when it matters most, coming up with clutch, timely stops as needed. But Friday, the Cougars showed they can win when things aren’t going as...
Click2Houston.com
Rain and then much awaited cooler air is on the way!
A strong cold front will be moving in Monday morning. We have an 50% chance of storms Monday due to the front which will drop our temperatures down to the 50s Tuesday morning and low 70s that afternoon!. Messy Morning Commute:. As the front comes through, expect to see some...
Comments / 0