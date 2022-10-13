Read full article on original website
CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot. Updated: 2 hours ago. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents...
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Community groups in Gaston County held a rally Monday in an ongoing push to get rid of what’s been called an offensive mascot at a Gaston County high school. It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents and more to get...
Changes to Iredell County Animal Services ordinance raise questions
As the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on proposed changes to the animal control ordinance, there is support for the updates to the rules but also questions from some people if more should be done. Kristian Hernandez of Iredell County Animal Services said the goal is...
County Calls Halloween Meeting To Discuss Drug Money
It’s been a long time coming, but Guilford County is just about ready to start spending the funds it’s receiving as part of a giant nationwide lawsuit against drug companies and other outlets which contributed to the major opioid epidemic that’s done so much damage locally and nationally.
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe after multi-agency search in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing two-year-old child was located safely following a massive search in the Wittenburg community, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:45 a.m. on Monday at a home on Deal Farm Lane. A 2-year-old child was reported missing and […]
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
Boonville Police need your help about a larceny complaint
BOONVILLE, NC LOOTPRESS) – The Boonville Police Department needs your assistance locating the pictured vehicle, which was involved in a larceny on October 16th. The vehicle was driven by a Hispanic male and last seen headed north on US Hwy 601. You can contact the Boonville Police Department at...
Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County
Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
No Children Hurt After Salisbury School Bus Crash
SALISBRY, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Rowan-Salisbury School District says that all fifteen children were not injured. They say that the bus was on Long Ferry Road near Interstate-85 when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the bus. First responders made sure the kids were...
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Employee injured during armed robbery at Mocksville Circle K, investigation underway
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A cashier was hurt during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Mocksville early Sunday morning, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies were called to the Circle K on...
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
