Homicide victims’ families restore Columbus memorial honoring those killed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly one month ago, a Columbus memorial set to honor the lives taken by homicide was found destroyed. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial was reported vandalized by the Columbus Parks and Rec on Sept. 19. The memorial has been overseen by the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office since the mid 90’s after […]
Feeding the Valley Food Bank desperately needs canned food, will hold food drive at Cascade Hills Church
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank’s canned food supply is extremely low, according to Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard, who attributed this to the pandemic, economic factors and supply chain issues. For this reason, Feeding the Valley Food Bank will be holding a canned food drive on Saturday, Oct. 22 from […]
“Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes”; Residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has...
Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Warren Williams Homes. Authorities received reports of the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Details on this shooting are limited. This story is developing. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as our crews gather more information.
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger. On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the […]
Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded guilty Monday. In April 2019, Tellious Savalas Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. Brown goes by the nickname “T-man.”. The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on April 23, 2019, near the intersection of Illges...
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
St. Anne Pacelli teacher named Geography Teacher Fellow by AGS
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Wendy McReynolds of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. She is named the 2022 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society (AGS). Teachers across the U.S. are selected to get special opportunities to support their teaching activities for...
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
Students in Middle Georgia can now use their student ID or lunch card at local libraries
Public School students in Macon-Bibb, Jones, Macon, and Twiggs counties can now access public library materials using their student identification or lunch numbers through the Pines Library Access for Youth — or PLAY — card program. The PLAY card program gives students free access to public library materials...
Americus nonprofit that builds affordable housing needs your help
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit helping families in need get affordable housing is asking for support. The Americus Fuller Center For Housing hopes to have a home ready for a family by Thanksgiving. To complete the interior finishing, they will need paint, appliances, cabinetry flooring, and heating and air....
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community. Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium. “Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a...
LaGrange Police investigate robbery by snatch, several vapes stolen from gas station
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to a robbery incident on Oct. 16, around 12:25 p.m., regarding several vape devices stolen from the Shell Station on 828 North Greenwood Street. LaGrange Police say the suspect took multiple vapes from the clerk as she tried to take them out of the display case. According to […]
First Lady talking to Fort Benning families with special needs children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The final day of a visit for Jill Biden happening today on Fort Benning. The First Lady getting the chance to talk to military spouses who have children with special needs. First Lady Biden says everything she heard today from military members and their spouses is...
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
