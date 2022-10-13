ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Feeding the Valley Food Bank desperately needs canned food, will hold food drive at Cascade Hills Church

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank’s canned food supply is extremely low, according to Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard, who attributed this to the pandemic, economic factors and supply chain issues. For this reason, Feeding the Valley Food Bank will be holding a canned food drive on Saturday, Oct. 22 from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County animal shelter seeking help for expansion

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An animal shelter and sanctuary in Russell County needs your help to finish an expansion project. Cookie Canine Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is looking for donors to help them build additional kennels to house four-legged pups of all breeds. The newly constructed building needs more...
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Warren Williams Homes. Authorities received reports of the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Details on this shooting are limited. This story is developing. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as our crews gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded guilty Monday. In April 2019, Tellious Savalas Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. Brown goes by the nickname “T-man.”. The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on April 23, 2019, near the intersection of Illges...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

St. Anne Pacelli teacher named Geography Teacher Fellow by AGS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for Mrs. Wendy McReynolds of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus. She is named the 2022 Geography Teacher Fellow by the American Geographical Society (AGS). Teachers across the U.S. are selected to get special opportunities to support their teaching activities for...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Americus nonprofit that builds affordable housing needs your help

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit helping families in need get affordable housing is asking for support. The Americus Fuller Center For Housing hopes to have a home ready for a family by Thanksgiving. To complete the interior finishing, they will need paint, appliances, cabinetry flooring, and heating and air....
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local high school basketball players returned to the Fountain City following an educational trip to the Bahamas. High school basketball players from Northside, Columbus and Pacelli took the free cruise thanks to the SaMarc Foundation. The Bi-City Award recipients visited Bimini, the smallest island in...
COLUMBUS, GA

