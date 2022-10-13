Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
DOJ Risks 'Overwhelming Meddling' if Hunter Biden Charged Before Midterms
"Such charges would be an overwhelming meddling in the political process and violate DOJ protocols," a former federal prosecutor told Newsweek.
Washington Examiner
Judicial Watch sues for records over possible FBI obstruction in Hunter Biden investigation
A conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, is suing the Justice Department for records related to possible FBI obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation. Judicial Watch filed the suit in response to the agency's failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted in August. The suit also argues the agency violated the FOIA request and that the watchdog group has a legal right to view those documents.
msn.com
Igor Danchenko trial shows how much Mueller either didn't know or ignored for his Trump report: Turley
The trial of Igor Danchenko shows how much previous Special Counsel Robert Mueller either failed to include in or did not know about for his own report in his investigation on Russia interference in the 2016 election, constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley told Fox News. Turley made his observation Friday...
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Worried about Republicans doing well in the midterms, "The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed ABC News' Rick Klein whether his reporters argue with voters about the GOP.
Washington Examiner
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Nancy Pelosi showed who she was during the Jan. 6 riot. We're better off for it.
It's Saturday, which means we have a note from Connie Schultz specifically for newsletter subscribers. Thanks for being one of them.
Michigan’s New Anti-Trans Bill Threatens Care-Providing Parents With Life in Prison
Republican legislative attacks on transgender children over the last two years have reached such intolerable levels of barbarism, it’s hard to imagine that further cruelty would be possible. But on Tuesday, a group of Michigan Republican state representatives continued to push the envelope, introducing a bill that would see parents and medical professionals face potential life in prison for providing gender-affirming care to a minor.
MSNBC
The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
Trump's Jan. 6 Pressure Campaign on Pence to Be His Downfall: Legal Analyst
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, said Saturday that she thinks Attorney General Merrick Garland can make a case to indict Donald Trump for last year's Capitol riot by looking into the plan that involved the former president pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence into blocking certification of a Joe Biden victory in 2020.
Slate
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse
Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
Washington Examiner
Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself
The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
Feds Want Info From Two Trump Aides Contacted Before Mar-a-Lago Raid
Federal investigators are reportedly seeking information from two of former President Trump’s aides who were contacted months before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. The two aides, Walt Nauta and Will Russell, are witnesses in the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents but they aren’t cooperating, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nauta was a former military valet seen on video footage moving boxes from a storage room, even after investigators issued a subpoena for the documents. Russell worked in the White House during Trump’s administration and continued working for Trump after his term ended. The FBI has reportedly tried to get in touch with both Nauta and Russell since their initial contact. An official from the Justice Department recently told Trump’s lawyers they believe he hasn’t turned over all the stolen documents yet.
The Missing Player in a Potential Tax Case Against Hunter Biden
As prosecutors reportedly weigh whether Hunter Biden will be indicted for alleged tax fraud, the DOJ’s little-known Tax Division and its leadership could become key players in the potential case against the president’s son.But there’s a notable absence on the DOJ’s roster.The director for the Tax Division, a Senate-confirmed position, has yet to be filled—because President Joe Biden, despite being almost two years into his term, hasn’t nominated one. The vacancy stands in contrast to five of the seven DOJ divisions and all of DOJ leadership, all of which have been confirmed.A nominee to the Civil Division of the DOJ...
Democratic strategists respond to conservative Latino swing to GOP: 'They don't like socialists'
Several Democratic strategists told Fox News Digital that rising crime and the party's embrace of the far left have played roles in the Latino community's shift to the GOP.
Washington Examiner
20 million black babies have been aborted since
Democrats love to talk about abortion and systemic racism, just not in the same conversation. The National Right to Life Center estimates that by the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions had been performed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly 40% of women who seek abortions are African American, which is astounding, considering this demographic made up just 13.6% of the population at the time of the 2020 census. This likely means that over 20 million black babies have been aborted during the past 50 years.
The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service
The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen
In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
NBC News
Secret service has a ‘ton to answer for' following Jan. 6 hearing, says Chuck Todd
The Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Trump in its final investigative hearing before the midterms. “One of the clear takeaways ... is that the Secret Service has a ton to answer for and perhaps it's worthy of an entire new investigation," says Chuck Todd.Oct. 13, 2022.
