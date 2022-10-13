ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Salon

Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Judicial Watch sues for records over possible FBI obstruction in Hunter Biden investigation

A conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, is suing the Justice Department for records related to possible FBI obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation. Judicial Watch filed the suit in response to the agency's failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted in August. The suit also argues the agency violated the FOIA request and that the watchdog group has a legal right to view those documents.
Washington Examiner

Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden

There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Intercept

Michigan’s New Anti-Trans Bill Threatens Care-Providing Parents With Life in Prison

Republican legislative attacks on transgender children over the last two years have reached such intolerable levels of barbarism, it’s hard to imagine that further cruelty would be possible. But on Tuesday, a group of Michigan Republican state representatives continued to push the envelope, introducing a bill that would see parents and medical professionals face potential life in prison for providing gender-affirming care to a minor.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent

Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
Slate

The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself

The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
HARLINGEN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Feds Want Info From Two Trump Aides Contacted Before Mar-a-Lago Raid

Federal investigators are reportedly seeking information from two of former President Trump’s aides who were contacted months before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. The two aides, Walt Nauta and Will Russell, are witnesses in the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents but they aren’t cooperating, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nauta was a former military valet seen on video footage moving boxes from a storage room, even after investigators issued a subpoena for the documents. Russell worked in the White House during Trump’s administration and continued working for Trump after his term ended. The FBI has reportedly tried to get in touch with both Nauta and Russell since their initial contact. An official from the Justice Department recently told Trump’s lawyers they believe he hasn’t turned over all the stolen documents yet.
TheDailyBeast

The Missing Player in a Potential Tax Case Against Hunter Biden

As prosecutors reportedly weigh whether Hunter Biden will be indicted for alleged tax fraud, the DOJ’s little-known Tax Division and its leadership could become key players in the potential case against the president’s son.But there’s a notable absence on the DOJ’s roster.The director for the Tax Division, a Senate-confirmed position, has yet to be filled—because President Joe Biden, despite being almost two years into his term, hasn’t nominated one. The vacancy stands in contrast to five of the seven DOJ divisions and all of DOJ leadership, all of which have been confirmed.A nominee to the Civil Division of the DOJ...
Washington Examiner

20 million black babies have been aborted since

Democrats love to talk about abortion and systemic racism, just not in the same conversation. The National Right to Life Center estimates that by the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions had been performed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly 40% of women who seek abortions are African American, which is astounding, considering this demographic made up just 13.6% of the population at the time of the 2020 census. This likely means that over 20 million black babies have been aborted during the past 50 years.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service

The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy