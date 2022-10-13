ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs Police: Victim in homicide near E. Cimarron St. identified, suspect in custody

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a suspect in a homicide investigation was taken into custody.

On Monday at 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to East Cimarron St. on reports of an assault in progress. Police found a victim, identified as by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 41-year-old Kelty Marron, dead at the scene.

Police began investigating his death as a homicide. Officers eventually identified the suspect as 34-year-old Luke Herndon, of Colorado Springs.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

Herndon was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.

According to CSPD, Marron's death is the 40th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2022. This time last year, police investigated 30 homicides.

Police say this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

This was one of three homicides police investigated Monday night that forced the department to go on accident alert status for the city.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

