West Virginia State

Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland, 78, of Mount Clare, WV, gained her heavenly wings on October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, George D Bland of Mount Clare; her loving grandchildren, Michelle and Jason Harbert of Clarksburg, Contessa Dotson of Clarksburg, Amanda and Larry Fleming Jr of Clarksburg, Shane Dotson of Wallace, and Ashley Wetzel and fiance William (Alex) Barker of Nutter Fort; her beloved great-grandchildren, Dakota Dotson, Chayton Harris, Peyton Hussell and Jase Harbert of Clarksburg, and Adalynn Wetzel and Brayden Wetzel of Nutter Fort and their Father Barry Wetzel Jr of Clarksburg; siblings Virginia (Darlene) and husband John Arnett of Wallace, Ledora (Dory) Jones of Salem, Patricia (Patty) Swiger of Fairmont, and Linda Sue and husband Kenny Floyd of West Milford; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Calling all makers: Show off your creativity during Nov. 4 festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Makes Festival offers makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity – and win prizes – during the state’s largest maker fair, which is presented annually by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). The Nov. 4 event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
Progress report on broadband is encouraging

The state appears to be making progress in its efforts to expand internet service. Last week the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received updates that many projects have been green lighted and they are now in the design stage. “That enables those projects to move forward with getting their permits...

