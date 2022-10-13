CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland, 78, of Mount Clare, WV, gained her heavenly wings on October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, George D Bland of Mount Clare; her loving grandchildren, Michelle and Jason Harbert of Clarksburg, Contessa Dotson of Clarksburg, Amanda and Larry Fleming Jr of Clarksburg, Shane Dotson of Wallace, and Ashley Wetzel and fiance William (Alex) Barker of Nutter Fort; her beloved great-grandchildren, Dakota Dotson, Chayton Harris, Peyton Hussell and Jase Harbert of Clarksburg, and Adalynn Wetzel and Brayden Wetzel of Nutter Fort and their Father Barry Wetzel Jr of Clarksburg; siblings Virginia (Darlene) and husband John Arnett of Wallace, Ledora (Dory) Jones of Salem, Patricia (Patty) Swiger of Fairmont, and Linda Sue and husband Kenny Floyd of West Milford; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

MOUNT CLARE, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO