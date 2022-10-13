ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest

Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.

Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Grocery tour teaches how to shop smart

Oakland Community College will hold a grocery tour from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. Participants will read labels, weigh foods to visualize how much a pound is, and compare costs between whole produce, pre-sliced, frozen and canned. The...
ROYAL OAK, MI
dbusiness.com

Gucci Debuts Men’s Store at Somerset Collection in Troy

Gucci has opened a new Men’s boutique today at the Somerset Collection in Troy. This marks the first dedicated Men’s store for Gucci, further emphasizing the importance of the category and introducing the offering to the market. Situated across from the dedicated Women’s store on Level 1 of...
TROY, MI
wcsx.com

Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit

Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Dream home: New Birmingham contemporary home hits the market

This new dream home features upscale contemporary design and is ideally located within walking distance of downtown Birmingham and Barnum Park. The fresh new luxury home is an architectural delight with a high level of design and craftmanship, and made with quality materials. The exterior of the two-story home includes stone accents and a two-story stone chimney.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI

