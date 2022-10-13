Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest
Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
Eater
He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.
Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
This Detroiter is selling gourmet popsicles out of a tie-dye-colored van
Frios Gourmet Pops sells its ice pops in and around the city
The Oakland Press
Grocery tour teaches how to shop smart
Oakland Community College will hold a grocery tour from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. Participants will read labels, weigh foods to visualize how much a pound is, and compare costs between whole produce, pre-sliced, frozen and canned. The...
Free Press Marathon: Novi's Ryan Corby repeats as men's winner
Ryan Corby considers himself sort of a late bloomer when it comes to running marathons. The 40-year-old from Novi, however, is making up for lost time as he repeated as champion of the 45th annual Free Press Marathon on Sunday, covering the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 28 seconds. Corby, who...
Detroit Doll Show founder is determined to keep it going
If Sandra Epps had it her way, it would be spring all the time — because spring is when she most enjoys the butterfly garden in front of her home on Pinehurst Street near the Northwest Activities Center. However, on Tuesday, the native Detroiter was not talking about spring...
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island reopens after health dept. closed it for more than a month
The iconic diner was ordered to close after a viral video showed a rat infestation
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiters wait hours for exclusive first launch of Detroit-themed Air Jordans
DETROIT – They are sneakers designed to tell the story of Detroit and surrounding communities. We’re talking about the new Air Jordan 2 retro lows designed by a team from Detroit’s very own Two 18, a sneaker store in Eastern Market. The shoes are set for release...
dbusiness.com
Gucci Debuts Men’s Store at Somerset Collection in Troy
Gucci has opened a new Men’s boutique today at the Somerset Collection in Troy. This marks the first dedicated Men’s store for Gucci, further emphasizing the importance of the category and introducing the offering to the market. Situated across from the dedicated Women’s store on Level 1 of...
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
Southfield housewife believes women should stay home
Tiffany Willis wakes up every morning between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Southfield home she shares with her husband of six years. There is no chatter of children getting ready for school. There is no job waiting for her to punch in. Instead, she gets up to hang...
The Oakland Press
Dream home: New Birmingham contemporary home hits the market
This new dream home features upscale contemporary design and is ideally located within walking distance of downtown Birmingham and Barnum Park. The fresh new luxury home is an architectural delight with a high level of design and craftmanship, and made with quality materials. The exterior of the two-story home includes stone accents and a two-story stone chimney.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Walk into the ‘Mill Street Trail of Terror’ in Algonac this October, if you dare
During the pandemic, a group of family and friends from near and far were standing on an overgrown, wooded, dirt trail. Looking to come up with ideas to safely entertain the community, perhaps frighten some too. It all started then and continues today as “Mill Street Trail of Terror” in...
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
Grosse Pointe Farms man’s homemade haunted trail has one-of-a-kind props
Glen Williams was too big for Halloween. At least that is what his neighbors told him after the 5-foot-10 fifth grader went trick-or-treating with his friends back in the 1960s. “You know how Charlie Brown got the rock, I didn't get a rock. I was just told, ‘You're too big....
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
