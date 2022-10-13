Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Special Chiefs FanDuel Promo Code (Get $150 Guaranteed Before Offer Expires This Week)
Time is running out for you to claim your free $150 from FanDuel Sportsbook. The incredible offer ends this week, and it only takes a couple of minutes to secure your winnings. As the Chiefs get set for a Week 7 clash with the 49ers, you won’t want to miss out on an easy $150. To up the ante, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass too!
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
Turnover, 4th Hopkins FG gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles C
Toasty Buns: What college football head coaches are feeling the heat ahead of Week 8?
Now in the second half of the year, these college football coaches’ buns are getting real toasty. Despite there being five Power Five openings across college football, it would come as quite the shock if that is it for this season’s coaching turnover harvest. While Arizona State, Colorado,...
College Football: In-state matchups for Week 8 and a look back at the best in-state match ups thus far
Week eight’s in-state matchups heat up with some intriguing games headlined by a game in the state of Texas. Last 10 Years of series: Troy has won seven times during the past 10 games that these two schools have played one another. Distance between schools: 170 miles. Rivalry Trophy:...
