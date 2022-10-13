Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday.

The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m.

Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

George Jackson, 48, was charged with Resisting a Police Officer, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, and Felony Bail Jumping.

Anton McDaniels, 41, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Police said drugs, guns, and other evidence of drug trafficking was discovered during the raid.

