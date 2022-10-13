Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Newly published policy brief offers recommendations for autistic individuals and the criminal justice system
Autistic individuals interact with the justice system at high rates as both victims and offenders. With a grant from the International Society for Autism Research (INSAR) in late 2019, Drexel University's A.J. Drexel Autism Institute explored ways to improve interactions between autistic individuals and the justice system. The funding and collaboration led to the recently published policy brief, "Autism and the Criminal Justice System: Policy Opportunities and Challenges," with wide reaching recommendations and considerations for the broader justice system.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
When Is It Appropriate to Call Child Protective Services on Another Parent?
Parenthood puts you on alert. This is only natural. You are, after all, in charge of your child’s well-being. And whether through playdates or other parental obligations, you often end up in charge of other people’s kids. As such, there may come a time when you see or hear something that makes you concerned enough for a child’s safety that you consider making an anonymous call to Child Protective Services (CPS) — or, as they’re sometimes called, Social Services or Child and Family Services. The question of when (and for what reasons) to call Child Protective Services is not an easy one, as it carries with it a number of strong implications. But there are times when calling CPS is the right thing to do.
U.C. Berkeley School of Law Faculty Statement in Support of Jewish Law Students
Given David Bernstein's and my posts here on this controversy, I thought I'd pass along this statement from various UC Berkeley Law School faculty members, which was released late last week:. We hereby endorse the principle of free and open speech at the law school. This includes the fundamental principle...
Opinion: Manipulators Utilize Sneaky Tactics To Control Their Victims
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.
Phys.org
Research calls for more open approach to adoption
A more open approach to adoption is needed so that adopted people do not lose relationships with people who have been important to them in their life, according to new research by the University of East Anglia (UEA). Findings from two studies, published during National Adoption Week byUEA's Centre for...
MedicalXpress
Youth mental health advocates renew calls for action
More than 130 national and state children's groups are asking the Biden administration to do more to address youth mental health, including by issuing an emergency declaration on the issue—the latest amplification of the seriousness of the youth mental health crisis. The groups made the request in a letter...
MedicalXpress
New approach could mean faster understanding in public health crisis
When a public health crisis happens, it's often quickly an international problem, and health care professionals around the world need to have rapid access to the best guidelines for diagnosis and treatment as well as policy direction. A research team led by Holger Schünemann of McMaster University has found that...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Diversity at U.S. foundations is increasing, but slowly, study finds
The number of staff and people in leadership positions at U.S. foundations who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) continues to increase, an annual survey conducted by the Council on Foundations finds. According to the 2022 Grantmaker Salary and Benefits Report, which includes salary data on more...
US News and World Report
Tackling the Growing Pediatric Health Threat of Gun Violence
The No. 1 cause of death for children and teens in America is now gun violence – for the first time in U.S. history. Firearm-related accidents and suicides as well as shootings among young people are increasing at an alarming rate, presenting challenges for the hospitals and trauma centers treating these young patients, many of whom will need not just lifesaving but lifelong care. Hospitals and health systems are taking concrete actions to reduce the toll in their communities by implementing public awareness programs, distributing gun safety kits, ramping up mental health services and more. Hear from healthcare leaders on how best to deal with the complex, multipronged challenge of gun violence and how to effectively leverage partnerships to address it.
