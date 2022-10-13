Read full article on original website
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Reconstruct the Genome of the 180-Million-Year-Old Common Ancestor of All Mammals
University of California, Davis scientists help reveal the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals. From a platypus to a blue whale, all living mammals today are descended from a common ancestor that existed some 180 million years ago. Although we don’t know a lot about this animal, a global team of experts has recently computationally reconstructed the organization of its genome. The findings were recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Previously Unknown Plant Mechanism – And Its Impact Could Be Enormous
Scientists find that meiotic exit in Arabidopsis is driven by P-body-mediated inhibition of translation. A previously unidentified mechanism for reprogramming gene expression during the transition when one cell differentiates into another has been uncovered by Albert Cairó, Karel Riha, and their colleagues. The mechanism occurs at the conclusion of meiosis, a specialized cell division required for sexual reproduction, and allows germ cells and pollen to differentiate.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Diamond From 660 Kilometers Below Earth's Surface Reveals a Water-Rich Environment
Deep below the surface of our world, far beyond our feeble reach, enigmatic processes grind and roil. Every now and then, the Earth disgorges clues to their nature: tiny chthonic diamonds encasing skerricks of rare mineral. From these tiny fragments we can glean tidbits of information about our planet's interior. A diamond recently unearthed in a diamond mine in Botswana is just such a stone. It's riddled with flaws containing traces of ringwoodite, ferropericlase, enstatite, and other minerals that suggest the diamond formed 660 kilometers (410 miles) below Earth's surface. Moreover, they suggest that the environment in which they formed – a divide...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Watch 1 Billion Years of Shifting Tectonic Plates in 40 Mesmerizing Seconds
The tectonic plates that cover Earth like a jigsaw puzzle move about as fast as our fingernails grow, but over the course of a billion years that's enough to travel across the entire planet – as a fascinating video reveals. In one of the most complete models of tectonic...
Scientists Made a Breakthrough on Life’s Origin and It Could Change Everything
Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough toward unraveling the mystery of how life first arose on Earth and whether it might exist elsewhere in the universe, reports a new study. A longstanding mystery—perhaps the mystery, existentially speaking—is how life originated from non-living, or abiotic, chemicals. For the first time ever,...
Phys.org
From coelacanths to crinoids: These nine 'living fossils' haven't changed in millions of years
We see evolution all around us, constantly, in every living thing. Yet in the deep oceans we find a number of "living fossils" reminiscent of creatures from prehistoric times. In his 1859 book On the Origin of Species, esteemed naturalist Charles Darwin coined the term "living fossil" to describe living organisms that appeared unchanged from their extinct fossil relatives. The term has since been used to describe long-enduring lineages, relict populations, groups with low diversity, and groups with DNA that has hardly changed in millions of years.
techeblog.com
MIT Engineers Discover Method to Transform Tree Branches Into Filters to Purify Drinking Water
When MIT engineers aren’t developing ultrasound stickers, they are busy transforming tree branches into filters to purify drinking water in developing countries. They discovered that the interiors of nonflowering trees, like the pine and ginkgo, contain sapwood lined with straw-like conduits known as xylem. This material draws water up through a tree’s trunk and branches.
Phys.org
Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution
After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of...
Phys.org
A new method to dehydrogenate alkanes at ambient conditions
The chemical term alkanes, or paraffins, refers to organic compounds that consist of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms, such as methane, ethane, and propane, and several other hydrocarbons. Over the years, alkanes have become widely used in organic chemistry, due to their unique chemical properties and their role in producing chemical reactions.
Scientists discover 1 million-year-old DNA sample lurking beneath Antarctic seafloor
Analysis of DNA samples collected from beneath the seafloor in Antarctica has revealed that some of the ancient genetic material could be around 1 million years old.
Researchers discover 35 million-year-old insect trapped in an amber
It is thought to be between 35 and 47 million years old.
Phys.org
Burping bacteria: Identifying Arctic microbes that produce greenhouse gases
As greenhouse gases bubble up across the rapidly thawing Arctic, Sandia National Laboratories researchers are trying to identify other trace gases from soil microbes that could shed some light on what is occurring biologically in melting permafrost in the Arctic. Sandia bioengineer Chuck Smallwood and his team recently spent five...
