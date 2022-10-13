ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Previously Unknown Plant Mechanism – And Its Impact Could Be Enormous

Scientists find that meiotic exit in Arabidopsis is driven by P-body-mediated inhibition of translation. A previously unidentified mechanism for reprogramming gene expression during the transition when one cell differentiates into another has been uncovered by Albert Cairó, Karel Riha, and their colleagues. The mechanism occurs at the conclusion of meiosis, a specialized cell division required for sexual reproduction, and allows germ cells and pollen to differentiate.
News-Medical.net

Researchers find a reproducible way to study cellular functions of plants cells with 3D bioprinting

A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Redefine Obesity – Two Major Subtypes Discovered

Scientists identify two distinct types of obesity. A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists discovered two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that could have long-term consequences for health, disease, and medication response. Compared to existing definitions, the results, which were recently published in the journal...
Phys.org

A new method to dehydrogenate alkanes at ambient conditions

The chemical term alkanes, or paraffins, refers to organic compounds that consist of single-bonded carbon and hydrogen atoms, such as methane, ethane, and propane, and several other hydrocarbons. Over the years, alkanes have become widely used in organic chemistry, due to their unique chemical properties and their role in producing chemical reactions.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
News-Medical.net

Women using chemical hair straightening products at higher risk for uterine cancer

Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify a neuroprotective action of metoprolol after a stroke

Stroke is one of the main causes of death in economically developed countries. The most common form of stroke is ischemic stroke, which happens when a blockage in one of the cerebral arteries restricts blood flow to the brain. There are currently few treatment options available for the consequences of...
Interesting Engineering

Longevity breakthrough as scientists discover how to reverse aging in skeletal muscle

University of Buffalo scientists have undertaken a study that shows a process to reverse aging in muscle cells. Aging in muscle cells is a function of a cell itself, not being able to divide and repair itself. The process is known as cellular senescence, and it happens during aging. This study found that by the overexpression of a particular protein called NANOG, the cell does not have be reset to a different state to reverse aging.
BGR.com

Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment

We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
scitechdaily.com

New Discovery Indicates an Alternative Gravity Theory

Disturbances in the dwarf galaxies of one of Earth’s closest galaxy clusters point to a different gravity theory. Dwarf galaxies are small, faint galaxies that are often found in or close to bigger galaxies or galaxy clusters. As a result, they could be impacted by their larger companions’ gravitational effects.
daystech.org

Researchers Say There’s a Good Chance AI Will Destroy Humanity

A new paper explains that we’ll must watch out and thorough when programming future AI, or it may have dire penalties for humanity. The paper lays out the particular risks and the “assumptions” we will definitively make a couple of sure sort of self-learning, reward-oriented AI. We...
scitechdaily.com

Signs of Water on Mars Might Actually Be an Indication of Something Else

Astronomers explain Mars’ watery reflections. Bright reflections under Mars’ South Pole’s surface, according to Cornell University astronomers, are more likely to be the result of geological layers than liquid water. The researchers published their findings in the journal Nature Astronomy. “On Earth, reflections that bright are often...
traveltomorrow.com

Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity

Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
News-Medical.net

Exploring molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulations as advanced tools for novel antiviral drug discovery

In a systematic review published in Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology, researchers presented an overview of factors influencing emerging infectious diseases (EIDs), particularly human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and H1N1 influenza. The researchers also highlighted the importance of molecular dynamic (MD) simulations...

