Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.On Monday, US state department spokesperson Vedant Patel, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles...
UK to issue rare ‘threat alert’ over China’s military trying to recruit RAF jet pilots
China has recruited as many as 30 former British military pilots to pass on their expertise on ways to defeat western warplanes and helicopters, prompting the British defence intelligence to issue a “threat alert”.Officials claim that Beijing has lured these retired military pilots, including those who flew sophisticated fighter jets, for a hefty annual salary of around £240,000.Britain, however, has its hand tied as the recruitment does not violate any of the existing laws, including the Official Secrets Act which covers espionage and sabotage. But officials are ramping up efforts to deter the hiring due to the “threat” they pose...
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border
‘No one would do that’: estate agents deny making rude gesture to Kwarteng
It was one of the more startling claims made over the weekend, in the wake of the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng. Someone in an estate agent in the then chancellor’s constituency reportedly made an “obscene gesture” at him through the window, in apparent disgust at the way his mini-budget had tanked the economy.
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next to battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The Prussian blue supplied by Arxada will be transformed into UL-listed sodium-ion battery products at Natron’s Holland, Michigan factory in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact. After hours of combing through the charred debris of the building, authorities said 13 residents, including three children, were found dead. Another 19 were hospitalized with injuries. Vice governor of the region, Anna Menkova, said three of the four victims died when they jumped from the upper floors of the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, according to the RIA-Novosti news agency.
