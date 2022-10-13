ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash with heavy entrapment in Gretna has left three people in the hospital Sunday. According to Gretna Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched for a report of a crash with entrapment at around 11:50 a.m. to the 10500-block of E Gretna Road. Units first...
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mayor Sherman Lea joins Governor Youngkin for public safety initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City’s Mayor joined Governor Glenn Youngkin in a round table today focused on public safety. Mayor Sherman Lea was with Youngkin in Norfolk as the Governor announced his new initiative. The Mayor says he shared with the Governor concerns about increasing gun violence in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
SHREWSBURY, PA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home talks what to expect from flu season

(WDBJ) - Doctors warn this could be a nasty flu season and are urging Americans to be vaccinated. Christie Wills with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District joins us to talk about what this year’s flu season might look like and when to get your flu shot.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke up 32.1 cents from a year ago, up 2.5 cents in past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event

(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?. Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness. We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous BMX show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy