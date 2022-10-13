Read full article on original website
Roanoke County a leader in enforcement of hands-free driving law
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police Sgt. Spencer Hoopes didn’t have to wait very long Monday morning, before he saw a driver with a cellphone in her hand, travelling on Route 419. He said it’s a common sight for county officers, whether they are driving unmarked cars...
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash with heavy entrapment in Gretna has left three people in the hospital Sunday. According to Gretna Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched for a report of a crash with entrapment at around 11:50 a.m. to the 10500-block of E Gretna Road. Units first...
‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’ offers a one-stop shop of services and resources
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans experiencing homelessness had a day of free food, service and support from local community organizations on Monday. Veterans could get a hot meal, a hair cut and help with job applications. One veteran who used some of the services inside the Salem Civic Center explained...
Mayor Sherman Lea joins Governor Youngkin for public safety initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City’s Mayor joined Governor Glenn Youngkin in a round table today focused on public safety. Mayor Sherman Lea was with Youngkin in Norfolk as the Governor announced his new initiative. The Mayor says he shared with the Governor concerns about increasing gun violence in...
Roanoke City Public Schools is trying to increase security district-wide
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago, they had five SSOs at every high school. Today, they have added one at almost every middle school. But have never had any at the elementary level. Every morning when students arrive at Breckinridge Middle School; they get the same greeting from the...
Grown Here at Home: Workshop to give tips to help farmers and gardeners prevent injuries
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a farmer or even someone who has a backyard garden, you’ll agree, it’s hard work. While you know the fruits of your labor will be worth it, if you’re not careful, it can take a toll on your body. The...
Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
Here @ Home talks what to expect from flu season
(WDBJ) - Doctors warn this could be a nasty flu season and are urging Americans to be vaccinated. Christie Wills with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District joins us to talk about what this year’s flu season might look like and when to get your flu shot.
Lynchburg Police look for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store late Sunday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An undisclosed amount of money and items were stolen late Sunday night during an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store at 2220 Lakeside Drive. Lynchburg Police responded to the store at around 11:50 p.m. The suspects fled on foot towards Forest Brook Road. The two...
Gas prices in Roanoke up 32.1 cents from a year ago, up 2.5 cents in past week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Here @ Home previews “Petal It Forward” event
(WDBJ) - Doesn’t everyone love flowers?. Petal It Forward is an annual national effort organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF), designed to help people experience a day with smiles and happiness. We find out how this effort is in response to the release of data from the...
Enjoy the Twisted Track Brewpub atmosphere during the ‘Pints & Pearls Cheers for a Cure’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food, drinks, music and a live auction, all to benefit JDRF’s efforts to improve lives by curing Type 1 Diabetes. The “Pints & Pearls: Cheers for a Cure” is Saturday, October 22 at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke. The purchase of a...
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
Last day to register to vote and other important dates for upcoming election in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an important deadline voters need to be aware of as we get closer to Election Day 2022. Monday, October 17th is the last day to register to vote for this upcoming election. This includes registering or updating your address to vote with a regular...
Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous BMX show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
