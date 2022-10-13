ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples City Council: What's taking Comcast so long to restore internet?

By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
The City of Naples is looking into temporary housing for people displaced by Hurricane Ian and will not cite residents for living on their boats while they rebuild homes.

The city expects to have a list available soon of damage to residences and other buildings and the type of damage, City Manager Jay Boodheshwar said Thursday.

The council renewed its local emergency declaration at a special meeting and received updates on debris collection, power restoration, internet service and elevator issues in high rise buildings.

Ian caused a staggering storm surge of at least 6 feet above the tide level in the city Sept. 28 that extended into unincorporated Collier County, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Longtime residents, including Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, a 44-year resident, said Ian was the most devastating storm the community has ever had.

In comparison, Hurricane Donna in 1960 brought 11 feet of storm surge into coastal Southwest Florida yet Naples had less than 5,000 residents at the time.

Damage estimates from Ian for all of Collier exceeds $2.2 billion with the city’s share at $989 million, according to the county’s Department of Emergency Management estimate released Wednesday.

Roughly $978 million of the damage in the city is to residential buildings where 22 were destroyed and 705 had major damage and 1,940 had minor damage. On the commercial side, there is an estimated $11.6 million in damage with 31 buildings faced with major damage and 294 with minor damage.

When will power be restored in Naples?

In terms of restoring power to high rises and other coastal buildings, Boodheshwar said some of the buildings have their own power stations that have been damaged and it is a multi-step process getting them replaced.

He did not offer a figure for how many residences, or mid-sized or high-rise buildings are still without power.

The city’s building inspector does an initial review of damage to the power station of a high-rise, and the property manager brings in an electrical engineer to replace or repair the system and certifies when the work is complete. The city inspectors come out a second time and informs Florida Power & Light when a building is ready to get power again, he said.

“There is a strong commitment from FPL to get us restored,” he said.

Council member Beth Petrunoff asked whether residents in high rises can stay in their building if elevators are not operating and was told by staff that nothing prevents them from doing so.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann asked for a list of buildings where the elevators are not working.

What about all the curbside debris and housing?

On debris that is piled high up and down city streets, the debris removal contractor is AshBritt Inc. and has responded to disaster after disaster.

“There is a method to how this debris is picked up,” Boodheshwar said. “We need to turn this contractor loose.”

In terms of temporary housing for displaced residents, especially in River Park, Fire Chief Pete DiMaria was asked how long it could take FEMA to bring in trailers, if the federal agency takes that step.

“It could take 30 days, it could be longer,” he said. “At this point, not enough people have shown a need.”

Council member Ray Christman said the city needs to find temporary housing or trailers for River Park residents, pointing out dozens need support, not just one or two.

Council member Ted Blankenship suggested the city talk to private trailer leasing companies so they can be brought to residences because of the long term needs.

The city is allowing people to bring trailers to their property to stay in for a week at a time.

Lake Park resident Cormac Giblin, a longtime planner with Collier County government, said having a trailer at his home has been a godsend and the city needs to extend the time frame.

Comcast outage in Naples

The continued internet outage with Comcast is a real problem, and the company needs to provide a timeline for when it will be restored, Christman said.

Mindy Kramer, a spokeswoman for Comcast, said the network’s system in the city west of U.S. 41 is predominantly underground in the areas of significant flooding.

“(We) were able to get significant portions of our network up and running, but we are seeing many homes with no power and therefore no Xfinity services are running,” she said in an email Thursday. “As these homes that had flooding get the proper certification to get their power turned back from the power company, our network services will be able to follow and be restored to their homes.”

She added there are some pocket outages that pop up in a home or on a street.

“These typically require a technician visit to the outside of the home or sometime to work inside the home to check the modem,” she said. “We ask customers in these areas to reboot and restart your modem to check if it is working properly. If not, they can exchange the equipment at one of our two Naples Xfinity Stores if that is convenient.”

DiMaria told the council it may take until the end of next week before Comcast is done rebuilding its underground system.

A company representative asked the city to supply a list of residences without access, and Christman asked if there is a way to provide the information.

“They should have the technology to know who is out,” Boodheshwar said.

For more information about what residents can do in terms of repairs to their homes, where permit fees were waived Oct. 6, go to the city’s website at naplesgov.com/hurricane.

