Mix fear and beer with Oktoberfest and Halloween events across Central Mass this month

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
The month of October is inextricably linked with two things - fear and beer. That is to say, Halloween and Oktoberfest. For Central Mass residents looking to get in on the action this month, here's a list of five beer-themed events going on near you, with a dash of spooky flavor.

Bull Mansion - 55 Pearl St., Worcester

9 p.m.

Party like it’s 1929 at Prohibition themed Halloween party at Bull Mansion. Dance in the ballroom to music by Niki Luparelli and the Grave Diggers while enjoying Prohibition era cocktails and snacks. Costumes must be theme appropriate. Tickets are $40.

EcoTarium - 222 Harrington Way, Worcester

Friday, Oct. 21

5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at the EcoTarium with your host, Gretchen, the museum's resident German chicken! Enjoy beverage tasting courtesy of local businesses Wormtown Brewery, Redemption Rock Brewery, Polar Beverages and KrafTea Kombucha. There will also be live music and the chance to learn about the science behind good brews with presentations on fermentation. Craft beer and food will be on sale. Tickets are $20 for admission and tasting and $10 for admission. EcoTarium members receive 25% off when purchasing tickets online.

Seven Saws Brewing Company, 112 Industrial Drive, Holden

Tuesday, Oct. 18

5:45 to 9 p.m.

Take the beer and skip the beer belly with Oktoberfitfest, a collaboration between eXcel Fitness and Seven Saws. Two 25 minute workouts of spin (bikes will be on-site) and high intensity interval training (HIIT) followed by a free beer/cider/wine. The event will raise money for Help at H.O.M.E. Holden to assist residents who need fuel assistance this winter. Tickets are $40.

Clover Road Brewing Company, 312 Main St., Hudson

Sunday, Oct. 16

2 to 4 p.m.

Books and beer - two flavors that taste great together. In collaboration with local pop-up bookshop, Hygge House Books, visitors will be introduced to a beer as well as a paired book. At the end, you can choose one book from the tasting to take home. Additional beers and books will be available for purchase. Tickets are $33.

Bay State Brewery and Tap Room, 112 Harding St., Worcester

Saturday, Oct. 29

4 to 11:59 p.m.

Don your best costume and explore a number of Worcester watering holes over Halloween weekend. Starting at Bay State Brewery, crawlers will visit participating locations each with their own specials of the night, including Ralph’s, Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar, Electric Haze and The White Eagle - more to be announced. Check-in time at Bay State is between 4 and 6 p.m to collect your voucher, which comes with a side order of tater tots. Buying a ticket automatically enters you into a costume contest with a $10,000 grand prize. Group tickets are $15, single tickets are $20. Prices will rise after Oct. 15.

