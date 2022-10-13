ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce says he'll miss the next 2 games in now-deleted Tweet

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
With the Louisville football team in the middle of an off week, wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to say he will miss the Cardinals' next two games.

The sophomore did not provide a reason for his expected absence from back-to-back home games against Pittsburgh and No. 14 Wake Forest, however, and later deleted the tweet.

When asked about Huggins-Bruce's tweet, a U of L football spokesperson told The Courier Journal they had no knowledge of the post. Head coach Scott Satterfield won't address the media again until Tuesday ahead of a homecoming matchup against the Panthers.

Scott Satterfield: Did Louisville football's win save its head coach's job? He's not thinking about it

Brock Domann: How Louisville football backup QB surprised everyone to beat Virginia

A native of Dillon, South Carolina, Huggins-Bruce is second on the team in receptions (21) and receiving yards (318) through six games. The 5-foot-10 wideout averages 15.14 yards per catch and scored his lone touchdown of the season in a 34-33 loss at Boston College.

Louisville's wide receiver depth took a hit early this season, when junior transfer Dee Wiggins underwent foot surgery in late September that will sideline him for the rest of the year. Senior Tyler Hudson leads the position group with 29 catches and 413 receiving yards but has not yet found the end zone.

Louisville entered its off week at 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce says he'll miss the next 2 games in now-deleted Tweet

