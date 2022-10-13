ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's on Matthew McConaughey's playlist? Charley Crockett and 'anything' Sturgill Simpson

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Matthew McConaughey wants to talk music.

The A-list actor and entertainer knows what he likes in a song. A tight-woven group that gels lyricism with musical chops? Yes, please. A nice groove? That's a plus. Intimate songwriting? A must.

"Everyone's got a story -their own story - that they can tell," McConaughey said, "[that] lets a listener go, 'Oh I see myself in that story.' Or, 'I know that person.' We're all in the storytellin' business. I like a good storyteller."

And now he wants to help ensure a new generation of songwriters don't go unheard.

Chris Stapleton:'Traveller' was an album for the ages

John Prine:Take a tour with those who knew him best

McConaughey teams this month with bourbon-maker Wild Turkey for "101 Bold Nights," a program connecting independent artists with Texas-based nonprofit label Spaceflight Records for career-building mentorship opportunities. Aspiring musicians interested in "Bold Nights" can submit a song entry via Instagram for a chance to crack open the industry door with help from Spaceflight.

"I'd just like to find a young band that's hungry as all get-out," he said. "That's going to take advantage of the little door we're gonna be able to open for 'em and do something with it. That's all you can really do for anybody in almost any industry. Once you open the door, there you go: It's up to you."

Read on for highlights from an interview with McConaughey about "Bold Nights," his favorite songs and little bit of Nashville SC talk.

On recruiting talent for 'Bold Nights'

"Bold Nights" grew from an effort McConaughey and Wild Turkey launched during the height of COVID-19 to aid to local noisemakers keeping music scenes alive. Justin Branam, program director of free Nashville concert series Musicians Corner, received a $10,000 donation last fall from the campaign.

This year, they turn attention to musicians who spend nights cutting teeth inside sweat-soaked clubs.

"There's a lot of talented people in the music business ... that we will never hear," said McConaughey, who joined Wild Turkey as creative director in 2016. He added, "[Wild Turkey and I] have got an alignment in how we've gone about achieving our success in life. We'll try to shine a light on that for somebody else."

On his playlist

What's McConaughey spinning in his free time? A little Credence Clearwater Revival, he said.

"As far as a band getting in the pocket? That's my favorite band of all-time that gets in the pocket," McConaughey said.

He's digging into some Robert Plant solo material, French singer Emma Peters and "anything Sturgill [Simpson] wants to put out."

Charley Crockett:The 'mystical' potential of album 'Man From Waco'

And, of course, there's some Texas on his playlist.

"There's a local guy here that I really like: Charley Crockett," he said. "He's got a really interesting, cool sound and delivery. ... My favorite is 'I Feel For You.'

On a little bit of Nashville

As for his favorite Nashville story? He wasn't specific, but "there might've been a few places in Nashville where I enjoyed what was being passed around in the red cup."

And it certainly wasn't the time earlier this season when Austin FC beat Nashville SC — because that didn't happen.

"What is my favorite Nashville story? I'd love to say, Nashville, my favorite story was when Austin FC came up there a few weeks ago but you put a 3-0 boot in our backside. Then you come back down here to Austin and got out of here with a tie," said McConaughey, a part-owner in the Texas club. "[But] we might be meetin' each other here in the playoffs."

Find more information on "Bold Nights" at wildturkeybourbon.com.

