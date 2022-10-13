ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time

By Bill Chappell
 4 days ago
The Greek electrical system has hit a new milestone, after running completely on "clean" renewable energy for the first time.

Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the Independent Power Transmission Operator, or IPTO, said. Renewables also posted a new record that day, reaching a peak of 3,106 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity.

The company, which owns and operates the Greek electrical transmission system connecting power plants with customers, says the achievement will open the door to making its energy mix greener in coming years.

Greece relies on a range of sources for electricity, with no one source accounting for more than 50%. In August of 2022, natural gas and renewable sources, such as wind and solar, accounted for the most power. IPTO also draws electricity from hydropower, as well as from lignite or "brown coal," one of the dirtiest fossil fuels.

As of 2019, Greece's total energy consumption per capita (including electricity, oil and other segments) ranked 52nd in the world, with 108 million Btu per person, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. By that metric, Greece used around a third as much energy as the U.S., which reported 304.41 million Btu per person.

The country's accomplishment comes after a decade in which its reliance on fossil fuels has gradually declined, at the same time as it has boosted the capacity of renewables and large hydropower plants, according to The Green Tank, a Greece-based nonprofit environmental think tank.

Greece's system isn't the only one to have hit the 100% mark with renewables: The much larger California Independent System Operator, which serves about 80% of the state, reported that it briefly achieved it in the spring.

Renewable energy has seen "an unprecedented boom" in recent years, including a 45% jump in capacity in 2020, the International Energy Agency reported. In the U.S. this year, the gains include wind power outpacing both coal and nuclear energy.

Comments / 17

Ford Prefect
3d ago

Germany's Great Green Energy Failure should be a warning to rest of the world. But despite the European failures, Biden and his green cronies are pushing ahead for U.S. costly disasters.

Reply
11
Ford Prefect
3d ago

It worked fairly well for a couple hours, until that 5 day stretch of cloudy weather. The Greek people really didn't need all those hundreds of square miles of precious farmland, with which to feed the population, now covered by highly inefficient solar panels.

Reply
9
NannasBananas
3d ago

how sad is that to look at? how much fossil fuel to make & transport them. how much non- biodegradable material will flood landfills every couple of years when they have to be replaced? how much wildlife did they displace? how much oxygen producing, Co2 eating, trees & plants removed? you people applauding this need to wake up. not every bad decision you make can be undone. You're killing the planet with your "green ideas" & NOT putting enough thought, nor personal research, into what you're supporting. quit living in the lie.

Reply
9
Comments / 0

