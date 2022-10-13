ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Who are the best volleyball players in District 3-5A?

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - What if you could put together a lineup of the best volleyball players regardless of which school they played for?

With District 3-5A play underway, here is the best lineup of district players we would start a match with.

Tess Fuqua, Centennial: Fuqua is one of the best players in the state and has been for most of her career. The University of Arizona commit and last year's Gatorade Player of the Year has 312 kills on the year and averages 7.4 kills and 2.8 digs per set. So far this season, Fuqua has had monster games with 43 kills against Rio Rancho, 39 kills against Las Cruces, 25 kills against Cibola and in two matches against state title favorite La Cueva, she had matches of 29 and 35 kills.

Alexis Massey, Las Cruces: While Centennial has a dominant player on the outside, the 13-3 Bulldawgs spread the ball around with Massey running the show as a 6-foot setter. Massey will play volleyball next year at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Bella Castro, Centennial: The Hawks senior libero has been a first-team All State player the past three years and will play2 at New Mexico State next year. Castro leads the 12-4 Hawks with 4.7 digs per set and 25 service aces.

Amar'e Stout, Las Cruces: One of the more experienced players on a relatively young Las Cruces team, the 6-foot junior right side hitter can be counted on for between seven to 10 kills and 3 to 5 blocks per match.

Hailey Hernandez, Organ Mountain: The Knights 5-7 junior middle leads the Knights with 211 kills this season. Hernandez had 20 kills against Gadsden and 19 kills against Eldorado and Hobbs.

Addison Massey, Las Cruces: As a freshman, Massey has emerged as one of the best offensive players in the district at 5-11 and hitting opposite of Stout.

