Graham, TX

Hirschi, Graham each charged with a forfeit due to ineligible Husky in Friday's game

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
What had been judged as a win for Hirschi has turned into a loss 24 hours later.

But the win isn’t going to Graham, either.

In the latest chapter of what feels like an unending saga, the District 3-4A Division II Executive Committee voted to rule Friday’s matchup between Graham and Hirschi a double forfeiture, meaning each team receives a loss on their record.

Let’s recap.

Friday’s game was suspended with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter when the Graham and Hirschi sidelines cleared for a fight on the field. After 14 Huskies and 12 Steers were initially ejected from the game, it was decided that it couldn’t be resumed, and the DEC would decide the final outcome.

At the root of the fight was a racist comment directed at Hirschi posted on Dave Campbell’s Football Friday app.

On Wednesday, the DEC ruled that Hirschi would be named the winner of the game. The DEC also approved the half-game suspension of six players from Graham and five from Hirschi. Some of those suspensions will be longer than a half game.

However, later Wednesday, WFISD athletic director Scot Hafley was asked to provide an update regarding the eligibility of players on the Hirschi varsity football team.

Hafley said the following in a statement posted to the WFISD Facebook account:

“On the evening of October 7, the UIL and each member school of district 3-4A received an email claiming players on the Hirschi High School football team do not live in the correct attendance zone. On Tuesday, October 11, I made a home visit to locate the family in question. On that day, the family provided documentation of a lease agreement for an address in the Hirschi attendance zone that was used to register for school. However, the family relocated to a new home in the Rider attendance zone after school started without our knowledge. The player in question completed the UIL’s Previous Athletic Participation Form (PAPF), and it was approved by District 3-4A and the UIL.

The player in question previously played football for Graham ISD. In August, Hirschi Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Lawrence Johnson contacted Graham ISD regarding this player. Coach Johnson was informed by a Graham ISD representative that the district would sign the PAPF and they had not experienced any issues with the student or family. Since that time, we have learned that information was not true.”

Hafley went on to explain, “According to UIL rules, a player is considered ineligible if he does not remain in the attendance zone of his school for one calendar year.”

Hafley has requested to grant Hirschi the opportunity to apply for a UIL retroactive residence waiver, “due to the circumstances surrounding the allegations.”

The DEC has approved this measure, but in the meantime, Sweetwater ISD, Snyder ISD and Midland Greenwood ISD chose to rule the game a double forfeiture.

“While I am personally frustrated with this decision, I recognize that it is the responsibility of the receiving school to verify the residency of all athletes,” Hafley stated. “(Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson) and I failed to ensure this athlete remained in the Hirschi attendance zone for one calendar year.

“I am disappointed by the circumstances surrounding this case and the manner in which it was reported to us, but we will enforce the UIL rules and decision of the 3-4A Executive Committee.”

The allegation of an ineligible player did not come from Graham ISD.

“We had two players who left us, and we signed off on the PAPF form to give them a chance to play at Hirschi,” Graham ISD superintendent Sonny Cruse said. “We did not report an ineligible player to the DEC.”

