Milwaukee, WI

Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Empire Sports Media

Ben Simmons hyped for Nets-Sixers game in Philadelphia after trade: ‘F–k, I can’t wait to go there’

Brooklyn Nets‘ Ben Simmons has circled Nov. 22 on his calendar. It’s going to be his first game in Philadelphia since the blockbuster swap with James Harden. The atmosphere would not be as welcoming when he made his NBA debut. It’s going to be the exact opposite. After his messy exit in Philadelphia, there will be no love lost in Simmons’s first game against his former team in the city of brotherly love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Nets pick up Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe’s team options

The Brooklyn Nets exercised the 2023-24 team options of Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, the team officially announced Monday. The move was a no-brainer as the two second-year players would provide much-needed depth for the Nets. Cam Thomas, a microwave scorer, had put up double-figure scoring in three of...
Empire Sports Media

Nets roster set after waiving Chris Chiozza, RaiQuan Gray

The Brooklyn Nets‘ opening night roster has been set. After releasing Donovan Williams on Friday, the Nets announced they had waived Chris Chiozza and RaiQuan Gray cutting the roster to the league maximum 17 (15 on standard deals and 2 two-way players). Chiozza appeared in only two games with...
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
