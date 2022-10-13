ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Two Eugene men arrested in Denver following alleged Springfield murder

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Two men from Eugene who fled to Denver have been charged with allegedly murdering and robbing a Springfield man, according to the Springfield Police Department. A 17-year-old male from Eugene also faces the same charges.

Officers responded to reports of a male victim who had been shot just before 11 p.m. Oct. 4 to a vehicle in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop in east Springfield. The officers located 22-year-old Cayden Reed Torkelson, who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a Wednesday news release from Springfield Lt. George Crolly. Torkelson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

In a phone interview, Crolly did not specify what the relationship was between the suspects, who are 17, 18 and 19, and Torkelson, but said it was not a random act of violence. “This person was specifically chosen,” Crolly said.

He declined to specify how the murder took place. “We’re reaching out to witnesses, making sure we get the most up-to-date information about who did what,” Crolly said.

Springfield detectives found evidence the death was a homicide and identified three suspects, Crolly said.

The two 18 and 19-year-old men on Monday were approached by Denver Police and attempted to flee on foot, before being arrested a few blocks away, Crolly said. Springfield detectives traveled to Denver and continued the investigation, which is ongoing.

The two adults are charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and first-degree robbery with a firearm. The teenager , who was found in Corvallis on Oct. 5,is facing the same charges, Crolly said.

The adult suspects are awaiting extradition to Oregon. Their next court date has not been set.

Those with information about the case can contact Springfield Police at 541-726-3721.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Two Eugene men arrested in Denver following alleged Springfield murder

