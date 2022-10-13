ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Carson City to host its 6th Annual BOOnanza

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department is hosting their 6th Annual BOOnanza at the Mills Park on October 27, and the community is invited. Over 70 local businesses and organizations will have decorated booths set up, where candies and other treats...
CARSON CITY, NV
Five escape trailer fire in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Five people escaped their home safely after a fire broke out in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home just before noon on Monday in the area of E. 1st Ave. and Carol Drive. Authorities said clutter...
SUN VALLEY, NV
Reno-Sparks pumpkin farmers battle inflation during busy harvest season

RENO-SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With record-high inflation and labor shortages challenging other businesses, farmers say local pumpkin patches are no exception. In addition to fertilizer doubling in price, farms are also facing higher fuel prices to run all of the equipment needed to prepare the ground for planting and harvesting.
SPARKS, NV
Two found dead in North Valleys home

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were found dead inside a North Valleys home Saturday night, according to Reno Police. Officers told News 4-Fox 11 they responded to a home in the 8000 block of Corrigan Way shortly after 8 p.m. Two people were found...
RENO, NV
Humane Society in Reno dealing with deadly virus affecting cats

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Humane Society in Reno is not taking any cats or kittens right now due to a deadly virus outbreak. Over the past few weeks 11 cats have died from panleukopenia and more than 50 cats have gotten sick. Symptoms of the virus include bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite and vomiting.
RENO, NV
Apartment rents decline in northern Nevada as housing market cools off

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The housing market in northern Nevada is finally starting to cool and the market is looking different for renters. A report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows Reno apartment rents declined during the past quarter. According to the report, local rents increased by a little over 1% over the last 12 months. That number is significantly down from the record-high rent increase of 12% in 2021. Experts say this could be because more units are available-- leaving properties with higher competition to get residents in.
RENO, NV

