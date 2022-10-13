RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The housing market in northern Nevada is finally starting to cool and the market is looking different for renters. A report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows Reno apartment rents declined during the past quarter. According to the report, local rents increased by a little over 1% over the last 12 months. That number is significantly down from the record-high rent increase of 12% in 2021. Experts say this could be because more units are available-- leaving properties with higher competition to get residents in.

