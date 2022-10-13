Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Watch: 26th Legislative District debate from Bremerton with Emily Randall and Jesse L. Young
BREMERTON, Wash. - The first of several debates ahead of Washington's General Election will take place Saturday afternoon. The debate will be for the 26th Legislative District between Emily Randall and Jesse L. Young. The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, is partnering with Braver Angels to host...
q13fox.com
Crashes at WSDOT work zones leads to safety adjustments
Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing the amount of nighttime work zones and moving those construction projects to daytime hours. Officials said the change is an effort to protect workers from the increasing number of crashes at work zones.
q13fox.com
Longer commutes are coming: WSDOT adjusts safety measures after rise in work zone crashes
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Drivers who thought your commute was too long on interstates and highways throughout Washington—your commute is about to get longer. Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing the amount of nighttime work zones and moving those construction projects to daytime hours. Officials said the change is an effort to protect workers from the increasing number of crashes at work zones.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday
SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
q13fox.com
Ships in North Sound to slow down to reduce noise pollution on orcas
SEATTLE - Some ships may be voluntarily slowing down as they cross north Puget Sound through the rest of the year, as part of the ‘Quiet Sound’ program to reduce underwater noise for killer whales. During the fall and winter, killer whales become very active in the Sound,...
