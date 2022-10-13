Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio, show us your spooky and funny costumes for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – This Halloween season, we have one question: Are you dressing scary or silly?. Either way, we’d love to see your costumes. After all, if you got it, haunt it!. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
KSAT 12
Are your Jack-O-Lanterns eerie-sistible? Share pictures with us this Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Pumpkin carving is an art — and we want to see pictures of your creations. Did your Jack-o-Lanterns come out hauntingly terrible or terrifyingly good? Let us know!. Upload your photos into our community gallery, and we may use them on air.
KSAT 12
Show us your spooky, creative decorations for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re feeling gourd about your Halloween decorations, give us pumpkin to talk about!. We want to see your amazingly creative and spooky decorations for this Halloween season. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
KSAT 12
Share your gourd-eous 2022 pumpkin patch pictures with us
SAN ANTONIO – Hey country pumpkins, if you have any pictures from your pumpkin patch visits, we’d love to see them. Now’s the time to head to those pumpkin patches as the temperatures drop. There are several in the San Antonio area to choose from. We want...
KSAT 12
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse to host annual Howl-O-Ween festival on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for an event to show off your pups’ Halloween costume, look no further. Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse is hosting its second annual Howl-O-Ween festival on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. The pet-friendly Halloween event includes a dog costume contest, pet photo opportunities,...
KSAT 12
What day, time is trick-or-treating? Here’s what you need to know about Halloween customs in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – “What day and time is trick-or-treating?”. Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.
KSAT 12
Show us your pets in scary, silly costumes for Halloween 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Happy Howl-oween! We here at KSAT love animals, especially if they’re in Halloween costumes. After all, dogs, cats and other pets should be able to get in on the fun too. If you have pictures of your furry friends dressed up in Halloween costumes, share them with us.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, October 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, take your Halloween party to the next level with a char-BOO-terie board from Meats and Treats Charcuteries. Add some magic to your day with The Magik Theatre! Jen caught up with them for their upcoming play, “Eddie and Vinnie.”. Last minute...
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
KSAT 12
Seniors can get active at this Halloween themed run/walk
SAN ANTONIO – AARP is hosting the first ever “Paloween Hustle 5K” on Oct. 22 for families to get active together, as well as make memories at the Palomino Pumpkin Patch with plenty of activities for all ages. AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how...
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: COO of Geekdom on San Antonio Startup Week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week (SASW) begins Sunday, and on top of the extensive agenda, it is a way to show off the Alamo City and inspire entrepreneurs. Phillip Hernandez, COO of Geekdom, joined Leading SA to talk about SASW and the local tech industry. “San Antonio...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Startup Week celebrates, helps provide for new generations of local businesses
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week is billed as San Antonio’s celebration of startups and their journeys – but it is also an opportunity to teach the next generation of great local businesses. The businesses range from 3-D printing, to meditation. “We’re creating automation software for...
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
KSAT 12
Electrical fires, power outages pop up around San Antonio amid light rain
SAN ANTONIO – Rain showers were a welcomed sight for locals on Monday morning, but that may have also led to some electrical fires. As a cold front moved in, San Antonio firefighters and CPS Energy crews responded to electrical fires and power outages across the city. As of...
KSAT 12
A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in Cibolo next year
CIBOLO – Chicken lovers rejoice! A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is setting down roots just northeast of San Antonio in Cibolo. The beloved restaurant is scheduled to begin construction on July 10, 2023, and will be completed by December 14, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
KSAT 12
Child battling leukemia has positive outlook on life despite losing both parents
SAN ANTONIO – In the U.S., someone is diagnosed with blood cancer approximately every three minutes. It’s why San Antonio lit up the night last Saturday and raised over $1.2 million for research and to help people battling those cancers. “Peppa Pig figurines,” Emerie Servantes said when we...
KSAT 12
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is now accepting entries for 8th annual art contest
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has kicked off its eighth annual art contest. The yearly contest celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The art competition is open to all Bexar County residents, with students...
KSAT 12
Latinos’ leading cause of death now cancer, UT Health San Antonio researcher says
SAN ANTONIO – The leading cause of death among Latinos is now cancer, according to Dr. Amelie Ramirez, a nationally recognized researcher at the UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center. “For other population groups, it’s cardiovascular disease,” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to find out why. Why are we...
KSAT 12
Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas
San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
Comments / 0