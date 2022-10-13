ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Show us your spooky, creative decorations for Halloween 2022

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re feeling gourd about your Halloween decorations, give us pumpkin to talk about!. We want to see your amazingly creative and spooky decorations for this Halloween season. Upload them into our community gallery below, and we may use them on air.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Share your gourd-eous 2022 pumpkin patch pictures with us

SAN ANTONIO – Hey country pumpkins, if you have any pictures from your pumpkin patch visits, we’d love to see them. Now’s the time to head to those pumpkin patches as the temperatures drop. There are several in the San Antonio area to choose from. We want...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Show us your pets in scary, silly costumes for Halloween 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Howl-oween! We here at KSAT love animals, especially if they’re in Halloween costumes. After all, dogs, cats and other pets should be able to get in on the fun too. If you have pictures of your furry friends dressed up in Halloween costumes, share them with us.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, October 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, take your Halloween party to the next level with a char-BOO-terie board from Meats and Treats Charcuteries. Add some magic to your day with The Magik Theatre! Jen caught up with them for their upcoming play, “Eddie and Vinnie.”. Last minute...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Seniors can get active at this Halloween themed run/walk

SAN ANTONIO – AARP is hosting the first ever “Paloween Hustle 5K” on Oct. 22 for families to get active together, as well as make memories at the Palomino Pumpkin Patch with plenty of activities for all ages. AARP’s mission is to empower people to choose how...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Leading SA: COO of Geekdom on San Antonio Startup Week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week (SASW) begins Sunday, and on top of the extensive agenda, it is a way to show off the Alamo City and inspire entrepreneurs. Phillip Hernandez, COO of Geekdom, joined Leading SA to talk about SASW and the local tech industry. “San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in Cibolo next year

CIBOLO – Chicken lovers rejoice! A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is setting down roots just northeast of San Antonio in Cibolo. The beloved restaurant is scheduled to begin construction on July 10, 2023, and will be completed by December 14, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
CIBOLO, TX
KSAT 12

Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas

San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon. Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

