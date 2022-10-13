ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody

SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15.   According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m.   The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening

WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George

GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
KENNEWICK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Quincy woman killed in crash near George

GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday.  The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
QUINCY, WA

