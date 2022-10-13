Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in early Monday morning shooting in Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is in jail in connection to an overnight shooting in Soap Lake. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was booked into jail for first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and a DOC warrant, according to Soap Lake police. Law enforcement responded about 1:17...
nbcrightnow.com
Deputies arrest Soap Lake shooting suspect that closed SR 17 between First and Sixth
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m. The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home
WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash Near Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol stated that the accident happened northbound on State Route 395 in Pasco. A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman sustained injuries from the crash. The identity of the victim is unknown. The WSP said...
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
Update | Recent high school grad killed in drive-by near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
ifiberone.com
Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening
WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 14-15, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George
GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
nbcrightnow.com
Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
Grant County woman ejected in rollover accident west of George
GEORGE, Wash. — A woman from Quincy lost control of her car while driving in a remote part of Grant County on Wednesday night and died at the scene from her injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. She was heading eastbound on...
kpq.com
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
Quincy woman killed in crash near George
GEORGE, Wash. – A 24-year-old Quincy woman was killed in a crash near George late Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was on South Frontage Road West when she drove off the pavement and onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and caused her car to spin as it traveled back onto Frontage...
Comments / 2