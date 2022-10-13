Read full article on original website
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
View the original article to see embedded media. Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts put together their most convincing victory of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home by a score of 34-27. It was arguably the offense's most productive day overall, as they put up a season-high in points and had their second-most yards and first downs. Overall, it was the first time we've seen the offense bail out the defense from a lackluster performance.
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja’Marr Chase After Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘He’s One of The All-Time Greats’
NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. This game was special for both players. Three years...
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Beckham Visiting Bills? Odell Reveals ‘Krazy’ Truth About Free Agency Rumor
Odell Beckham Jr. will almost certainly let the world know when he really makes a decision about his 2022 football future. Even more certain? If you get something wrong while speculating about that future, OBJ might call you out on your "krazy'' rumor. “Da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,”...
Turnover, 4th Hopkins FG gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles C
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson’s Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
When the Seahawks decided to pull the trigger and trade Russell Wilson back in March, the Broncos expected to emerge as an immediate contender in the stacked AFC, justifying their decision to deal multiple first and second-round picks to upgrade the most important position in the sport. But after losing...
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
Does it make sense for the Buccaneers to trade for Cam Akers?
The NFL Trade Deadline is set for two weeks from today - Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. eastern - and teams around the league are already beginning to make players on their rosters available. One of the most interesting commodities on the market is Los Angeles Rams running back,...
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
Dupree ‘Back in the Mix’ After Bye
NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.
Three Chiefs Week 6 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.
Week 6 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
It's another week, and we have to talk about a Saints loss. New Orleans held up well overall and had a chance to win, but the final three minutes of the game ended in utter disaster for the team. We take a closer look at the 30-26 loss to the Bengals, going over the snap counts for the offense, defense, and special teams with some observations from the game.
Cowboys Fans Ripped by Eagles Leader as ‘Pop Culture Commercialism’
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting for the lead in the NFC East, so they are alike ... right?. Not in one regard, as Eagles vet Jason Kelce tells Sports Radio 94 WIP that the two fan bases represent "polar opposites." "You have the Philadelphia fan base, which...
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Micah Parsons Announces How Cowboys ‘Win This Game!’ vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch in Week 6
"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lakers’ Schröder out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. The German point guard had surgery Monday to repair a ligament in his thumb, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks. Schröder re-signed with...
Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics’ Opening Night Roster
In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. Still, he scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in his limited minutes.
