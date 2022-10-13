Read full article on original website
Salem dealing with biggest Halloween crowds in years
SALEM -- Two weeks before Halloween and Salem is already swamped. So much so, that on Saturday Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office sent out a press release just before 1 P.M. that indicated no parking spots were left in the Witch City. It urged visitors to only come to Salem on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Newburyport line.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
Great Food Destination / the Seacoast: Puddle Dock Restaurant
Located next to historic Strawbery Banke, Puddle Dock Restaurant offers “modern Colonial fare” in a building rich with character. According to owner Ryan Lent, the 1960s building was initially constructed for the New York World’s Fair as an example of a classic general store. “The beams are from a 1700s Dover farmhouse,” he explains. “Many of the other materials are vintage as well. Because it goes so well with the neighborhood, we have kept the décor understated, showcasing the beauty of this unique structure.”
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
The turkey matador of Dorchester finds himself surrounded
Welcome to Dot files a dispatch this afternoon from Ocean Street in Dorchester, already known for the meanest turkeys in all of Boston:. Minding my own business on the porch, a car starts honking at the turkeys to move out of the street, they get riled up and chase a pedestrian who starts yelling at them and now he's been standing on this car for 10 minutes.
Two Massachusetts cities ranked among the Top 20 best places to live in U.S.
For those looking to settle down, there’s fewer places better than the Bay State, according to a new ranking. According to the online financial magazine, Money, both Somerville and Milton are two of the country’s most desirable locations, ranking seventh and seventeenth on their Top 50 list of the greatest cities to live in the United States.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
On the Market: A Rustic Plymouth Home with Cathedral Ceilings
Adding to the home's cabin feel? The vintage wood beams that come from the Necco Wafer Factory and original Rye Tavern. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,1990,000. Size: 3,170 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
Car goes for a swim
IPSWICH ― No injuries were reported after a car wound up in Plum Island Sound on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club at the end of a ramp leading to the water behind the clubhouse. The car, a 2017 Mazda CX5, ended up half-submerged in the sea.
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - The state of NH is a great place to find if you're hungry for some great, hearty, and homey food. The state is known for its great homestyle fare, including delicious buffets, dockside dining, and cider donuts. You can eat whatever your heart desires in one of the state's best all-you-can-eat restaurants.
